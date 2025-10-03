Data Engineer, Google Cloud Platform
2025-10-03
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Data Engineer, GCP in Stockholm Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our Data Engineer
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
You will be involved in one of the biggest data transformation journey. As a data engineer, you will be working with building of data products in the context of Data Mesh concept based on defined target vision and requirements. We appreciate a multitude of technical backgrounds, and we believe you will enjoy working here if you are passionate about data.
In this role, you will be required to implement data-intensive solutions for a data-driven organization. You will join the Data Engineering Competence area within AI (Artificial Intelligence), Analytics & Data Domain and be an individual contributor in one of the data product-teams. The area supports all our brands globally to create, structure, guard and ensure data is available, understandable and of high quality. Key Responsibilities:
Take end-to-end responsibility to build, optimize and support of existing and new data products towards the defined target vision
Be a champion of DevOps mindset and principles and able to manage CI/CD pipelines and terraform as well as Cloud infrastructure, in our context, it is GCP (Google Cloud Platform)
Ensure that our built data products work as independent units of deployment and non-functional aspects of the data products follow the defined standards for security, scalability, observability, and performance
Work close to the Product Manager and other stakeholders around vision for existing data products and identifying new data products to support our customer needs
Work with product teams within and outside our domain around topics that relate to the data mesh concept
Evaluate and drive continuous improvement and reducing technical debt in the teams
Maintain expertise in latest data/analytics and cloud technologies
Requirements:
Passion for Data, people, and technology
At least 4+ years' hands-on work experience as Data engineer on GCP/modern cloud data platforms, or advanced analytics environments
Experience in cloud technologies and infrastructure
Experience in GCP tools - Big query, Cloud Functions, Pubsub, etc.
Experience in different data formats (Parquet, Avro)
Experience in data query languages (SQL or similar)
Experience in data centric programming using one of more programming languages (Python, Java or Scala)
Good understanding of different data modelling techniques and trade-off
Knowledge of NoSQL and RDBMS databases
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now & Please feel free to reach me at kumud@vipas.se
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
Please note! We offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vipas AB
(org.nr 559448-2472), https://www.vipas.se Arbetsplats
Vipas AB Kontakt
Kumudwathi Koganti kumud@vipas.se Jobbnummer
9540469