Data Engineer, ETL

We are looking for a senior data engineer to join a large international BI & Analytics team.
The role involves close collaboration with business stakeholders and translating their needs into solid technical solutions.
Knowledge sharing and teamwork are key aspects of this position.
Must-have qualifications
Strong data engineering background with 7+ years of experience
Proven ability to independently design and implement data pipelines for processing and transforming data
Hands-on experience setting up Azure DevOps environments from the ground up, including configurations, pipelines, releases, deployments, and hotfix management
Practical experience working within Databricks environments
Strong coding skills in SQL, Python, PySpark, and scripting
Experience with Azure Data Factory, Databricks Workflows, and cluster management
Background in BI initiatives with at least 5 years of data modeling and business understanding
Agile mindset and way of working
Experience with Git and DevOps practices
Transparent, collaborative approach with strong team engagement
Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously
Strong communication skills and a team-player attitude
Ability to work on-site at our Gothenburg office
Proficiency in English
Nice-to-have skills
Ability to conduct hands-on training sessions for the team
Experience with automation
Scripting experience (e.g., shell scripting)
