Head of Core Values, Arvika
Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Arvika Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Arvika
2026-06-09
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Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
Volvo Group's global core plant for wheel loaders in Arvika is a dynamic and versatile operation with more than 900 employees manufacturing high-tech machines that create value for customers and societies around the world.
We believe in a sustainable future and work closely with our customers to help build the world we want to live in.
We are now looking for a new colleague to join our journey towards becoming the best plant in the world, as a key member of our management team.
Our core values, safety, quality, and environmental care are at the heart of everything we do. We are now seeking a replacement for this role, as our current Head of Core Values has moved on in his career.
This is a unique opportunity to take on a broad and impactful role in a world-class operation with a strong and forward-looking culture. The role includes both established responsibilities and several new and evolving areas, giving you the opportunity to shape, influence, and grow. You will contribute globally while acting locally, making a difference for colleagues, the business, and society.
You will be part of the site management team and have responsibility for an organization with reporting line managers and employees.
Your role
As Head of Core Values at Site Arvika, you will be responsible for continuously improving quality and developing a world-class quality system focused on customer requirements, ensuring that we deliver high-quality products that meet customer needs.
Safety and sustainability are always at the forefront, and you will play a key role in supporting the continued transformation of our business towards a culture of care, zero accidents, and a sustainable plant that meets science-based targets.
You will act in line with the Volvo CE Philosophy, with a strong belief in the power of people and a mindset of continuous improvement. Through your way of working, you will help create value for our customers, employees, owners, and society. In this role, you will also be responsible for overall quality, safety, and environmental compliance.
As a member of the Arvika Management Team, you will report directly to the Head of Operations Arvika.
Who are you?
We are looking for a curious and engaged person with a genuine interest in people and a strong ability to build trust and lasting relationships. You enjoy connecting with others, enabling collaboration, and contributing to an environment where people feel seen, supported, and inspired to grow.
You bring confidence and curiosity, and you know how to contribute perspectives in a constructive way. You are comfortable asking questions, thinking differently, and helping move the organization forward through new ideas, technology and perspectives.
You see the bigger picture, contribute to the overall success of the plant, and are comfortable balancing strategic priorities with operational delivery.
You have a global mindset, while also being comfortable acting locally and making things happen close to the business. You enjoy working across functions and geographies, and you thrive in a role where you can contribute to something larger than your own area.
You have experience from broad people, business, and operational responsibilities, along with knowledge of legal and environmental product requirements, as well as ISO 9001, 14001, and 45001 within a production environment.
You believe in building a strong, knowledge-based organization where teamwork, accountability, and development go hand in hand.
Ready for the next move?
If this sounds like your next step, we look forward to hearing from you. Interviews will be held continuously, so please submit your application as soon as possible.
In case you have questions, contact Hiring manager Mikael Liljestrand at mikael.liljestrand@volvo.com
Application deadline: 28 june.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment.
Part of Volvo Group, Volvo Construction Equipment is a global company driven by our purpose to build the world we want to live in. Together we develop and deliver solutions for a cleaner, smarter, and more connected world. By unleashing everyone's full potential, we build a more sustainable future for all our stakeholders. Come join our team and help us build a better tomorrow. Så ansöker du
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Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556029-5197)
Säfflevägen 1 (visa karta
)
671 34 ARVIKA Arbetsplats
Volvo Construction Equipment Jobbnummer
9955316