Data Engineer, Databricks
2025-08-28
Assignment Description
We are looking for an experienced Data engineer to our world leading client in the south of Stockholm:
Role:
• Design, develop, and maintain data platforms and governance frameworks within the team, with a strong focus on Databricks.
• Drive improvements of the Databricks platform setup and ensure scalable, robust, and secure data pipelines.
• Design and implement governance models, catalogues, and metadata management to ensure compliance and high data quality.
• Implement and manage Infrastructure as Code (IaC) solutions for Databricks and related cloud services, enabling automated, reliable, and reproducible environments.
• Collaborate with stakeholders (developers, data scientists, business) to understand requirements and translate them into governed, production-ready data products.
Education:
• Bs/Ms in Computer Science, Data Engineering, or equivalent work experience in relevant industry.
Language:
• Python, SQL, Terraform (or equivalent IaC tools).
Meriting:
• Deep expertise in Databricks platform, including Delta Lake, Unity Catalog, and Databricks internals.
• Experience in Infrastructure as Code (Terraform preferred), automation, and CI/CD pipelines.
• Knowledge in cloud technologies (preferably AWS).
• Strong background in modelling structured and unstructured data.
Other requirements:
Consultant must be available on-site at Södertälje office at least 2 days per week
Assignment is full-time, 100%
Start Date2025-09-08 till 2025-02-28 (with possibility for extension)
CompetencesSoftware Engineering and Test, Electronics System and Communication technology, IT and Industrial IT
Professional Galaxy AB
Sanjay Sareen sanjay.sareen@progalaxy.se 0738500440 Jobbnummer
9481508