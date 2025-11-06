Data Engineer Consultant
2025-11-06
Senior Data Engineer - Azure Databricks ExpertStart Date: 24 November 2025
End Date: 29 May 2026
Location: Malmö, Skåne County
Work Model: Hybrid
Language: English (Swedish is a plus)
About the Role
We are seeking a Senior Data Engineer with 10+ years of hands-on experience to join a global IT consulting leader. This is a high-impact role for a technically strong professional who thrives in designing and implementing modern data solutions using Azure technologies.
Key Responsibilities
* Design and build data pipelines leveraging Azure Databricks, Azure Data Factory (ADF), and Event Hub.
* Develop and optimise data models within a hybrid architecture (Medallion).
* Implement CDC (Change Data Capture) and Delta Live Tables for real-time data processing.
* Work with PySpark / Python for large-scale data processing and transformation.
* Ensure robust CI/CD pipelines and apply DevOps best practices for data engineering workflows.
* Collaborate with international stakeholders, providing clear communication and technical leadership.
* Stay inquisitive and adopt emerging technologies to enhance data solutions.
Required Skills & Experience
* Expert-level proficiency in Azure Databricks and strong knowledge of Azure Data services.
* Proven experience with Spark, PySpark, and Python for big data processing.
* Strong SQL skills and hands-on experience with DBT.
* Competence with ETL methodologies, Data Warehousing, and data modelling.
* Ability to work within a hybrid Data Architecture (Medallion).
* Solid knowledge of DevOps practices, including CI/CD pipelines.
* Highly desirable to have experience in CDC (Change Data Capture), Delta Live Tables, and test frameworks.
* Excellent communication skills and ability to work in a global, multicultural environment.
Nice to Have
* Relevant certifications in Azure or Data Engineering (preferred but not mandatory).
* Swedish language skills.
This position requires successful completion of a security clearance process in accordance with applicable regulations.
If you're interested in this role, click 'apply now' to forward an up-to-date copy of your CV, or call us now.
If this job isn't quite right for you, but you are looking for a new position, please contact us for a confidential discussion about your career.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-25
E-post: lorelai.morariu.14269.3101@haysse.aplitrak.com
Hays
Nabila Ur-rehman nabila.ur-rehman1@hays.com +46 8 588 043 00
9591070