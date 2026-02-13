Data Engineer
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise in IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Feel free to apply today, selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis.
Professional Galaxy is looking for a Data Engineer on behalf of our client.
We are looking for a senior data engineer who will work in a BI & Analytics project within HVIA AMT Analytics area. This person should be able to understand business stakeholders and translate their needs into technical solutions.
Must have - Sound data engineering background - 10+ years of experience - Solely implemented data engineering pipelines for data processing, data transformation - Set up Azure DevOps in project from start till end, with strong focus on configurations, setting up pipelines, releases, deployments, hotfixes - Expert in Databricks development and operations - Coding skills in SQL, python, pyspark, Scripts - Have worked in different BI projects with good data modeling background - 5+ years of experience in BI projects: good business understanding, data modeling - API integration & system integration - Ability to connect AI models with systems. - Agile mindset - Working experience with Git, DevOps - Active collaborator, should be transparent and to have good engagement with team - Experience to handle multiple projects in parallel - Good team player and good communication skills - Able to work on-site in our offices in Gothenburg - English mandatory
Good to have - Automation experience - Power BI background
Need the candidate with strong Data Engineering background and deep hands-on experience on Azure Ecosystem, Databricks, Sql and their DevOps cycle. Having Power BI experience is a plus. We need the resource physical available with the business stakeholders in Gothenburg, Sweden for effective collaboration and communication. The requirement is immediate to HVIA within AMT analytics stable team.
Other Information :
Start Date : 2026-02-17
End Date : 2027-06-30
Application Deadline : 2026-02-16
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
