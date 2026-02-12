Data Engineer
Are you ready to take your data engineering skills to the next level? Join Dustin's Performance & Data Insight team as a Data Engineer, where you'll design, optimize, and manage cutting-edge data solutions on the Microsoft Azure platform, driving impactful business insights and innovation.
This is what makes the position as Data Engineer unique
Lead advanced cloud integration projects that drive scalable and future-ready business solutions
Work with cutting-edge tools and technologies to optimize technical processes and innovation
Ensure enhanced security and compliance standards across all development workflows
My name is Malin Gavlefors, and I'm proud to be the acting hiring manager for Dustin's Performance & Data Insight team. As a leader, I believe in supportive leadership built on clear communication and a mindset of continuous improvement. I strive to balance commercial thinking with collaboration-both in the tools and approaches we use and in how we work together across teams-because success is something we achieve as one.
Your role & influence as Data Engineer
Responsibility: You will be given responsibility for designing, implementing, and managing robust data solutions on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform to enable secure, scalable, and efficient business processes.
Collaboration: Together with your team, you take care of Dustin's data platform, collaborating closely not only with your immediate team members but also with all departments on the business side, such as Sales, Supply, and Finance, to ensure data-driven decisions and seamless processes across the organization.
Core activities:
Develop and implement scalable data solutions on Microsoft Azure to support Dustin's data platform
Maintain and optimize existing data processes, ensuring high performance, security, and compliance standards
Provide ongoing support and troubleshooting for the data platform, collaborating with business teams to enable data-driven insights
Benefits of joining Dustin
We believe there's more to Dustin than just the benefits listed here. You'll fully understand this once you're with us. Curious? Our Life at Dustin - Dustin Sweden page has you covered.
You can find more of our benefits below in the vacancy.
This is what we imagine you bring
We envision you as a curious and driven individual who thrives on solving complex challenges and continuously seeks innovative ways to improve data processes.
Additionally, it's important that:
You have a bachelor's degree level of working and thinking
Experience with designing, implementing, and managing data solutions on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform
Technical skills: Strong proficiency in Microsoft Azure services related to data engineering, data processing frameworks like Azure Databricks, and proficiency in SQL
What can you expect next?
To ensure a fair recruitment process free from unconscious bias, we handle your application anonymously and do not accept cover letters. Please refrain from sending one, so that the selection is based solely on professional competencies. We expect the following steps in the recruitment process:
Telephone screening with TA partner Filippa Olivecrona
1st interview with Hiring Manager & Acting Manager
2nd interview with 2 colleagues
3rd interview together with 2 colleagues
Professional References & Background Check
For questions about the position, please contact the TA Partner Filippa Olivecrona via e-mail: Filippa.olivecrona@dustin.com
