Data Engineer
Stegra Boden AB
2026-01-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stegra Boden AB i Stockholm
, Boden
eller i hela Sverige
Studies show that women and underrepresented groups often hesitate to apply unless they meet every requirement. At Stegra, we're building an impact-driven, sustainable company - and we need a diverse, inclusive team to make it happen.
If you share our passion but don't meet every qualification, we encourage you to apply anyway. You might be the perfect fit for this role, or another as we grow.
At Stegra, we're not just building a plant, we're proving that sustainable industry is possible. And to do that, we need people like you.
Join a team where safety comes first. Where we support each other, learn as we go, and make space for everyone to grow and contribute. This is your chance to be part of something big - while being closer to nature and leading a balanced, purposeful life.
What you'll do
We are looking for a Data Engineer to join our Digital Domain, supporting the Finance and HR teams. In this role, you will report to the Digital Domain Manager and be part of a cross-functional digital team that ensures our Finance and HR functions have the modern digital capabilities they need to power a cutting-edge steel plant. Working closely with stakeholders, you will design and deliver high-quality data products that translate business needs into solutions with real impact.
At the same time, you will play a key role in shaping and developing our shared data platform, working with data lakes, data warehouses, and applying data mesh principles to build scalable and sustainable foundations for the future. Your contribution will combine hands-on engineering with technical leadership, guiding colleagues in modern data practices while enabling teams across the organization to become confident and effective users of data.
Specific to this role, the day-to-day tasks will include the following but as we are a growing company with very little silos between teams, other tasks might be included as well.
Design and lead development of Stegra's data platform, including ingestion pipelines, lake architecture, and warehouse design.
Support business analysts and experts by helping shape reliable, scalable, and valuable data products.
Coach and mentor developers in modern data engineering best practices, fostering high-quality development and a culture of continuous improvement.
Define and promote engineering standards for data governance, security, and data product quality.
Drive the adoption of modern tools, frameworks, and automation to improve our platform capabilities.
Work closely with HR and Finance to understand their needs and translate them into effective data models and flows.
Act as a bridge between business stakeholders and technical teams to ensure alignment on data strategy and priorities.
What you'll bring
You have a natural enthusiasm for solving problems and a genuine interest in connecting your work to Stegra's mission. You enjoy coaching others and finding new ways to improve how we work with data. With a collaborative mindset and great communication skills, you make the complex feel accessible and at the same time bringing others with you as you help shape our future data foundation.
Specific to this role, we would like to see that you can tick off a fair amount of the boxes below
A degree in Computer Science, Data Science, or equivalent experience.
Some years of experience in data engineering, ideally building or improving a modern data platform with lake/warehouse architecture.
Experience building and evolving end-to-end data platforms (data ingestion, storage, transformation, access).
Proficiency with tools like S3, Snowflake, Terraform, or similar technologies.
Familiarity with data mesh concepts and experience in applying them in a real-world context.
Experience working with developing microservices and microservice architectures
Knowledge of engineering best practices such as CI/CD, automated testing, and code review in a data context.
The ability to collaborate across domains and explain technical solutions in a clear and understandable way.
A hands-on approach combined with a strategic mindset, you can balance short-term needs with long-term platform evolution.
Benefits at Stegra
At Stegra, you'll join a company where your work has real impact on the climate, the industry, and future generations. We're building a culture rooted in safety, trust, and inclusion, where people feel supported to grow and thrive.
This is Stegra
Stegra is on a mission to change the global steel industry by producing green hydrogen, iron, and steel - with the goal of eliminating CO2 emissions. Instead of coal, we use green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity, meaning our primary emissions will be water and heat.
By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitized, and sustainable plant in Boden, Northern Sweden - currently under construction. But this is just the beginning. Our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize industries beyond steel, paving the way for a cleaner future.
Our Stockholm Office
Our Stockholm Office

Our modern Stockholm office is located on Norra Stationsgatan, close to Karolinska University Hospital in central Stockholm. Here, you'll find a bright, collaborative workspace where cross-functional teams connect, share ideas, and drive progress. Whether you're visiting regularly or working hybrid, you'll be part of a vibrant office culture with easy access to the city's energy and amenities.
