Data Engineer
2025-12-11
Are you looking for a role where your engineering skills create real business value? As a Data Engineer at NOBA Bank Group, you'll help transform raw data into structured, high-quality assets. You'll play a key role in modernizing our data landscape, adopting new technologies, and enabling the organization to innovate and grow. About the role:
The Data & Analytics Engineering department brings together specialists in data infrastructure, analytics, and data management. Together we build a modern and reliable data foundation that supports decision-making across the business.
In this role, you'll design, develop, and maintain robust data pipelines, partner with teams across the bank, and ensure that business-critical data needs are met. This is a great opportunity to grow your expertise, collaborate broadly, and see the tangible results of your work.
We offer a hybrid working model with two common in-office days. While we value flexibility, we also prioritize collaboration, team-building, and enjoying fikas and after-work gatherings together!
Main tasks:
Design, build, and maintain efficient data pipelines for reliable acquisition, transformation, and integration.
Develop data models that support scalable and well-structured data usage.
Safeguard data quality, security, and compliance throughout the lifecycle.
Collaborate closely with stakeholders such as Risk, Finance, and IT to ensure business needs are met.
Enhance data usage and accessibility by applying modern data engineering practices.
We are looking for you who:
Enjoys working with data engineering, solving technical challenges, and building solutions that make data both accessible and reliable.
We believe you are proactive and detail-oriented, with a genuine curiosity for new technologies. You thrive in collaboration, approach challenges with a "can-do" mindset, and enjoy turning complex problems into practical solutions.
For this role, you'll need:
Experience working in a similar role within Data Engineering
An academic degree related to the data or software engineering field
Proficiency in ETL processes and data logic, with an understanding of how data is sourced, transformed, and presented to data users.
Proficiency with Microsoft's cloud-based data stack (SQL, Power BI, Azure, etc.).
Experience with Databricks.
Strong English skills, with a good understanding of Swedish and/or Norwegian.
It's positive if you have:
Experience with additional BI and programming tools (e.g., dbt, Python).
A background in data roles within the financial sector.
Familiarity with Agile and Scrum methodologies.
Our offer to you
Freedom with responsibility: Flexible working arrangements to suit your work style.
Career development: Opportunities to grow and develop in your role.
Feedback culture: A supportive environment that encourages open communication.
Coaching leadership: Managers who guide and support your career journey.
A caring company culture: We genuinely care about each other!
You'll also have the chance to work with cutting-edge data technologies and be part of shaping the future of NOBA's data landscape.
In addition to this, it is important to us that you recognize yourself in our values: we are wholehearted, we collaborate and we take the lead.
Have you heard of NOBAVERSE? In our NOBAVERSE, we value openness, trust, and diversity. Here, you can influence your own development and have fun along the way to achieving our goals - all in a workplace that's a little extra bubbly! Read more about our employee value proposition on our careers page.
Read more about how our recruitment process works in the FAQ.
We care for your privacy and, with reference to the GDPR, would like to ask you not to include any sensitive personal data in your application, for examples information about ethnic origin, political opinions, religious beliefs or information about your health.
Read more about how we handle your personal data here.
If you have any questions or concerns about the position, please contact the responsible recruiter.
