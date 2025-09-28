Data Engineer
Your Role as a Data Engineer
In this role, you will work with our customers on various data engineering projects. This role is perfect for those with a good foundation in data engineering, and a passion for operational excellence in data management and analytics. You will design, build, and maintain efficient, scalable data pipelines and work closely with data scientists, analysts, and stakeholders to deliver customized data solutions that drive impactful business decisions.
In this role, you will
• Develop and manage scalable data pipelines, ensuring efficient and reliable data flows.
• Implement processes and solutions to improve data quality, accuracy, and consistency.
• Create scripts and tools to automate repetitive tasks, improving efficiency and reducing manual work.
• Build and maintain data integrations, including file, messaging, and API-based systems.
• Develop data models tailored to meet business requirements.
• Contribute to implementing infrastructure as code solutions.
• Collaborate with data scientists, architects, and software developers to support the creation of data architecture and governance models.
• Enhance the performance of existing data pipelines, optimizing queries and indexing for faster data retrieval.
• Implement security measures to protect data from unauthorized access.
• Ensure compliance with data governance policies and regulatory requirements, maintaining documentation and data lineage.
• Monitor cost efficiency and identify areas for optimization.
