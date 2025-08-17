Data Engineer
Rasulson Consulting AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Järfälla
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
Role: Data Engineer (Nearshore)
Responsibilities:
Take full ownership of designing, optimizing, and supporting both existing and new data products in line with the target vision.
Promote and apply DevOps principles, managing CI/CD pipelines, Terraform, and cloud infrastructure, primarily within Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
Ensure data products function as independent deployable units, meeting established standards for security, scalability, observability, and performance.
Collaborate closely with the Product Owner and other stakeholders to refine the vision for current solutions and identify opportunities for new data products that address customer needs.
Cooperate with internal and external product teams on initiatives connected to the data mesh approach.
Drive continuous improvement, reduce technical debt, and encourage best practices within the team.
Stay up to date with advancements in data, analytics, and cloud technologies.
Qualifications:
Strong passion for data, technology, and collaboration.
Minimum of 4 years of professional experience, ideally as a Data Engineer working with modern cloud data platforms or advanced analytics, or as a Software Engineer focusing on cloud technologies and infrastructure.
Hands-on experience with multiple data formats (e.g., Avro, Parquet).
Proficiency in SQL or other query languages.
Programming expertise in Python, Java, and/or Scala for data-focused development.
Solid understanding of data modeling techniques and their trade-offs.
Knowledge of both NoSQL and relational database systems.
Excellent communication skills with a collaborative and proactive mindset.
Comfortable making decisions independently and working in a self-directed environment.
Experience with data visualization tools is an advantage.
Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
118 18 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9461697