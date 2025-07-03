Data Engineer
Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB / Elektronikjobb / Älmhult Visa alla elektronikjobb i Älmhult
2025-07-03
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB i Älmhult
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
IKEA is on a constant journey to create a better everyday life for the many people by continuously reinvent ourselves as we continue to grow and develop to meet and exceed our customers' needs. We will transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing company in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us.
Job Description
Supply Analytics Management has the assignment to create value and enable business growth by bringing data from across IKEA together to gather actionable insights. We work closely with our business stakeholders and form product teams that deliver cutting edge; data driven solutions for our coworkers.
We work in a modern cloud-based Azure environment, and you will be a part of the engineering team of approximately 25, continuously developing our data products and analytical capabilities. You will be regularly involved in workshops with coworkers to harness modern data infrastructure efficiently and provide long term solutions. Supporting a complex organisation to realise the benefits that modern data engineering can bring is at the heart of the role.
As a Data Engineer at IKEA, you will play a key role in designing, building, and maintaining our data infrastructure to support business intelligence, analytics, and decision-making processes.
Your responsibilities will include:
Design, implement and maintain robust ETL/ELT pipelines, integrating diverse data sources (databases, APIs, real-time streams) into enterprise-grade data lakes to support analytical and operational use cases.
Collaborate with data scientists, analysts, product teams, architects, and engineers to understand data needs and deliver end-to-end solutions.
Integrate data from a wide variety of internal and external sources into cloud-based data platforms.
Design & implement best practices for data engineering, including data quality, version control, testing, monitoring, and documentation.
Optimise data workflows for performance, reliability, and cost-efficiency across batch and real-time processing pipelines.
Ensure data is stored, processed, and accessed securely, with adherence to data governance and privacy standards.
Contribute to the development and adoption of reusable frameworks and components that accelerate data product delivery.
Stay current with emerging technologies and practices in data engineering and apply them where they create business value.
Promote a culture of data sharing, engineering excellence, and continuous improvement across teams and projects.
Guide and develop less experienced engineers through hands-on mentoring, code reviews, and knowledge sharing, fostering team growth and professional development.
In this role you will report to our Data & Analytics Manager within Data & Technology at IKEA Supply. The role is office based, with flexibility to work from home where required.
Qualifications
We are on the journey to transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people & data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing company in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question, and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things.
We believe that our new colleague in Data Engineering should have at least 5 years' experience in building systems that collect, manage, and convert raw data into usable information, designing and implementing data pipelines to a high industry standard as well as excellent knowledge of Python, SQL, and PySpark.
In addition, excellent working knowledge of Databricks, ideally with Associate Data Engineer or Professional Data Engineer certification is crucial. It would also be beneficial to have knowledge of Microsoft Fabric, ideally with DP-600 or DP-700 certification.
The ideal applicant has good communication and collaboration skills and will be a team player who takes ownership, builds cross-functional relationships with coworkers, and loves sharing knowledge. You are a curious problem solver who wants to keep learning in a dynamic global environment. The role is office based so meeting face to face and working collaboratively to solve problems should be something you enjoy.
The IKEA culture and values are crucial for our business and day to day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA it's important for us that you share our values! You can read more regarding our values and life at IKEA here.
If you are passionate about data engineering, thrive in a collaborative environment, and want to contribute to the success of a global furniture retailer, we invite you to apply for this exciting opportunity. Join us as we continue to innovate and shape the future of our industry.
Is This Role for Me?
Do you share IKEA's values?
Do you have at least 5 years' experience as a Data Engineer?
Are you Databricks certified?
Do you have deep knowledge of Python, SQL and PySpark?
If your answer is yes to at least three of the four statements above, then come and join us at IKEA!
Additional information
If you have any questions about the role, please reach out to Ross Clabburn, Data Engineering Leader, ross.clabburn@inter.ikea.com
, Robert Pernetun, IKEA Supply Data & Analytics Manager, robert.prenetun1@inter.ikea.com
, or questions about the recruitment process feel free to connect with Dan Gustafsson, dan.gustafsson@inter.ikea.com
, People & Culture Leader.
This position is located in Älmhult Sweden. Please also note that we do only handle applications in English and no applications coming in by email. We look forward to receiving your application at the latest 8th of August 2025. Due to vacation period pls be aware that response time might be a bit longer so have patience with us.
At IKEA we believe that we're better when we're physically together for collaboration, dialogues and conversations. We believe in the power of human interactions; the informal chats, the energy, belonging and creativity generated by people being in the same place. Our approach is that we spend majority of our time in the IKEA workplace and with flexibility to work from home when relevant. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB
(org.nr 556391-1469)
Ikeagatan 1 (visa karta
)
343 36 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Supply Services Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9416309