Data Engineer
2025-05-03
Role: Senior Data Engineer
Workload: Full-time (100%)
Remote Work: Up to 40%
Duration: 12 May 2025 - 30 November 2025
Location: Stockholm Metropolitan Area, Sweden
Role Overview
We're looking for an experienced Data Engineer to take on a senior-level role where you'll independently build and refine advanced data pipelines across diverse business areas. The role includes hands-on development, technical mentoring, and driving data solutions from concept to execution.
Main Responsibilities
Design and maintain complex data workflows to support efficient data exchange across systems and departments.
Use advanced SQL to retrieve, transform, and analyze large datasets to support various business functions.
Develop with Python or Java, applying object-oriented principles and unit testing to ensure code quality.
Provide technical guidance to less experienced engineers and promote best practices across the team.
Translate business needs into technical solutions, presenting data insights to stakeholders for strategic alignment.
Identify and implement system enhancements, ensuring cost-effective and reliable data infrastructure.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to advance data capabilities and contribute to the overall data vision.
Requirements
Bachelor's degree or higher in a technical or related field
Between 3 and 6 years of hands-on experience in data engineering roles
Strong proficiency in SQL and one or more programming languages such as Python or Java
Solid background in data modeling, data warehousing, and building scalable pipelines
Familiarity with Agile methodologies and development lifecycle best practices
Ability to understand and address business challenges through data solutions
In-depth knowledge of cloud platforms, tools, and their cost-effective application
Excellent communication skills and a team-oriented, collaborative approach
Independent mindset with confidence in making decisions and driving initiatives
Experience working with visualization tools to support data-driven decisions
Fluency in English (spoken and written)
A valid cloud certification is required for this role
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
