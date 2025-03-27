Data Engineer
Vipas AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-03-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vipas AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
, Uppsala
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Data Engineer Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our next star.
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
We are looking for a Data Engineer to design, build, and optimize data pipelines on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) using services like BigQuery, Dataflow, and Pub/Sub. You will develop data models with dbt, implement data quality checks, and collaborate with analysts to drive data-driven decisions. Experience with Terraform, CI/CD (GitHub Actions), and performance optimization is highly valued.
Key Responsibilities:
Design, build, and maintain data pipelines on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) using services such as BigQuery, Dataplex, Dataflow/Dataproc, Pub/Sub, Cloud Functions, Cloud Run, Cloud Scheduler, and Cloud Workflows.
Develop and implement data models using dbt (data build tool) to support analytical reporting and data science needs.
Collaborate with data analysts and business stakeholders to understand data requirements and translate them into data models.
Implement data quality checks and monitoring to ensure high-quality data in the data warehouse.
Optimize data pipelines and data models for performance and cost efficiency.
Document and communicate data models to the wider team and provide training on effective usage.
Apply Terraform for infrastructure management.
Build and manage CI/CD pipelines using GitHub Action.
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field, or equivalent experience.
4 plus years of an experience as a Data Engineer or in a similar role.
Strong experience with Google Cloud Platform (GCP), including BigQuery, Cloud Run, and Pub/Sub.
Experience in data modelling and transformation using dbt.
Proficiency in SQL and Python for data processing.
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Excellent communication skills, with the ability to explain complex topics in simple terms.
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now & Please feel free to reach me at shivangi@vipas.se
.
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
Please note! We offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested we recommend that you apply immediately. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vipas AB
(org.nr 559448-2472), https://www.vipas.se Arbetsplats
Vipas AB Kontakt
Shivangi shivangi@vipas.se Jobbnummer
9250224