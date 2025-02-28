Data Engineer(762439)
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-02-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Grow with us
Ericsson is a world-leading provider of telecommunications equipment and services to mobile and fixed network operators. Over 1,000 networks in more than 180 countries use Ericsson equipment, and more than 40 percent of the world's mobile traffic passes through Ericsson networks. Using innovation to empower people, business and society, Ericsson is working towards the Networked Society: a world connected in real time that will open opportunities to create freedom, transform society and drive solutions to some of our planet's greatest challenges.
About this opportunity:
We are seeking a talented and motivated Data Engineer to develop and deliver data solutions that support business needs and requirements. You will be responsible for creating and optimizing data pipelines and models for analytical solutions, ensuring seamless data ingestion into our data lake/data warehouses. Your work will enable data-driven decision-making and automation across various business functions.
At Ericsson Packet Core R&D Environment we are highly committed engineers securing the Core Network functionalities we develop to reach the market in the right time and with known quality. For more than 15 years we have provided the world with mobile broadband so that today almost half of the world's population uses our products. Today we contribute to a better tomorrow, by enabling the connected society and bringing 5G to the world. Joining our team means working with cutting-edge data technologies in a dynamic and collaborative environment. You'll have the opportunity to contribute to AI-driven automation and data-driven decision-making, with access to professional growth and development opportunities.
If you are passionate about data engineering and looking to make an impact, we would love to hear from you!
What you will do:
• Develop, optimize, and maintain robust data pipelines and workflows for efficient data processing and transformation.
• Design and implement scalable data models to support analytical solutions and microservices.
• Ensure data integrity, accuracy, and consistency throughout its lifecycle.
• Collaborate with stakeholders to understand data requirements.
• Work closely with Data Scientists, Data Architects, and Data Engineers to support AI-driven initiatives.
• Monitor and troubleshoot data pipeline performance, ensuring optimal efficiency and reliability.
• Implement best practices for data governance, security, and compliance.
• Stay up-to-date with the latest data engineering trends, tools, and technologies.
Join our Team
The skills you bring:
• Experience with Kubernetes (K8S) for container orchestration and deployment.
• Good understanding of business flows and expertise in data preparation and pre-processing.
• Experience working with relational databases (PostgreSQL, MySQL, ElasticSearch, MongoDB etc.) and various data sources.
• Hands-on experience with big data technologies like Hadoop, Spark, and Kafka.
• Knowledge of data pipeline and workflow management tools like Airflow, Luigi, Dataiku, and Azkaban.
• Experience with stream-processing systems such as Storm and Spark-Streaming.
• Proficiency in object-oriented and procedural languages (Python, Shell scripting Bash).
• Familiarity with ETL/ELT, DataOps and MLOps concepts
• Basic Linux knowledge
Behavioral Competencies:
• Working with People - Strong collaboration and teamwork skills.
• Learning and Researching - Adaptability and eagerness to explore new technologies.
• Formulating Strategies & Concepts - Ability to develop and implement data strategies.
• Applying Expertise & Technology - Passion for leveraging technology to solve business problems.
• Adapting and Responding to Change - Agile mindset to thrive in a dynamic environment.
• Planning and Organizing - Strong organizational and time-management skills.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Torshamnsgatan 23 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Ericsson Jobbnummer
9195344