Data Engineer
DataBake AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-10-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos DataBake AB i Stockholm
We are looking for a hands on Data Engineer experienced with Modern data platform and is an expert on Snowflake/BigQuery and dbt.
• Experience in data modeling to design(Kimball or Datavault) .
• Work closely with our business stakeholders with a strong focus on aligning with business and technical requirements
• As part of the team you will take part in the development cycle (requirement analysis, design, development, test, deployment, hand over).
• Write complex data queries and create data infrastructure in a simple and efficient matter.
• Experience on any BI tools is appreciated.Design and develop analytics dashboard solutions for the business to make it possible to eg increase decision accuracy and improve process efficiency.
• At least a Bachelor's within Computer Science or comparable field and you have at least 5 years' experience in software development
• Experience in designing, implementing, and supporting enterprise-scale ETL / ELT pipelines
• Well familiar with any of the big Cloud providers.
Self-motivated and self-going
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-25
E-post: jobs@databake.me
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Application for Data Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare DataBake AB
(org.nr 559331-4072) Jobbnummer
8950013