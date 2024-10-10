Data Engineer

DataBake AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-10-10


Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
Visa alla jobb hos DataBake AB i Stockholm

We are looking for a hands on Data Engineer experienced with Modern data platform and is an expert on Snowflake/BigQuery and dbt.
• Experience in data modeling to design(Kimball or Datavault) .
• Work closely with our business stakeholders with a strong focus on aligning with business and technical requirements
• As part of the team you will take part in the development cycle (requirement analysis, design, development, test, deployment, hand over).
• Write complex data queries and create data infrastructure in a simple and efficient matter.
• Experience on any BI tools is appreciated.Design and develop analytics dashboard solutions for the business to make it possible to eg increase decision accuracy and improve process efficiency.
• At least a Bachelor's within Computer Science or comparable field and you have at least 5 years' experience in software development
• Experience in designing, implementing, and supporting enterprise-scale ETL / ELT pipelines
• Well familiar with any of the big Cloud providers.
• Self-motivated and self-going

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-25
E-post: jobs@databake.me

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Application for Data Engineer".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
DataBake AB (org.nr 559331-4072)

Jobbnummer
8950013

