Data Engineer
Stena Line Scandinavia AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-08-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stena Line Scandinavia AB i Göteborg
, Varberg
, Halmstad
, Strömstad
, Olofström
eller i hela Sverige
Shape the future of Data with us - We're seeking a Data Engineer to join our innovative and growing team! In this role, you'll be at the forefront of our data-driven journey, making data accessible, reliable, and actionable across our freight department. You will work on a variety of data-related initiatives, including AI-driven projects within our domain and collaborative efforts across the organization. Your contributions will be important in executing Stena Line's new domain-driven data strategy and ensuring our readiness for AI.
Some of your key responsibilities:
- Design, develop, and maintain robust ETL pipelines to extract, transform, and load data from various sources into the Stena Line data platform.
- Ensure the accuracy, consistency, and availability of data to meet business needs and provide reliable access.
- Create comprehensive data models that represent business entities, relationships, and attributes.
- Implement data governance practices, ensuring compliance with privacy regulations and the secure handling of sensitive information.
- Collaborate with data scientists and analysts to deliver clean, reliable data for analysis, modeling, and AI initiatives.
- Utilize data warehouse and data lake tools to structure and publish data within the Enterprise data semantic layer, ensuring seamless access and usability across the organization.
What you will experience
If you're looking to join a team where your ideas and solutions are quickly put into action, this role is perfect for you. This is a new role to our team and as a new addition, you'll have the opportunity to shape and drive your work, taking ownership of projects and making a real impact from day one!
As a Stena Line employee in Sweden, we offer you an additional benefits package consisting of travel discounts, health allowance, well-being activities, access to a benefits portal, and much more.
We believe a hybrid solution between the office and working remotely will create the best environment for us to be creative, productive and find a work-life balance creating magic today and tomorrow.
Who you are
At Stena Line your personality matters as much as how good you are at what you do. Regardless of your role, welcoming, caring and reliable guides you in your everyday work and the challenges you face. We believe you are driven and self-sufficient, with a strong ability to take initiative and see projects through to completion. You should be communicative and enjoy collaborating with others, while also being detail-oriented to ensure the highest quality in everything you do.
Qualifications:
- Extensive experience in data engineering (Databases, SQL, Python)
- Relevant University degree, e.g., Computer Science, or equivalent experience
- Experience in Data Warehouse solutions
- Experience in cloud solutions (Azure)
- Good experience in working with data integration and keeping up data quality
• Experience in devOps methodologies and implementation of data pipelines
- Experience with Agile methodology
- Proficiency in ETL Processes
Interested?
This is a full-time, permanent position based in Gothenburg within our freight department. To apply, please register your profile and send in your CV in English as soon as possible but no later than September 15th, 2024. We are having an ongoing selection, so do not wait with your application. Please note that due to GDPR we do not accept applications via e-mail or postal service. We have collective bargaining agreements with Unionen, among others, who you can contact for more information.
If you have any questions regarding the position you are welcome to contact Anna Kihlström, Engineering Manager at anna.kihlstrom@stenaline.com
or about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Hanna Gustavsson, Talent Acquisition Partner, hanna.gustavsson@stenaline.com
.
Please note that we kindly decline any offers from recruitment or staffing agencies regarding this recruitment.
About Stena Line
As a leader in sustainable shipping, Stena Line has Europe's most comprehensive route network focusing on transportation of both passengers and freight. We have over 6,100 employees in our Stena Line family across Scandinavia, around the UK and the Baltics, making a contribution to our company.
Stena Line exists to be a trusted link between people, places and societies. We play a vital role in keeping everything connected. We make sure people and goods arrive where they need to be, enabling business to thrive and societies to grow. We connect family and friends, and make it possible to explore new destinations or revisit favourite places.
We are committed to maintaining and developing a sustainable working environment, free from harassment, that gives equal opportunities to everyone. We embrace equality, diversity and inclusion - and welcome all applicants. Ersättning
Lön enligt kollektivavtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stena Line Scandinavia AB
(org.nr 556231-7825), http://stenaline.se Arbetsplats
Stena Line Jobbnummer
8855582