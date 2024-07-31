Data Engineer
About Us
Etraveli Group is the globally leading company for tech solutions and fulfillment capabilities for online sales of flights. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe, from search and selection to trip and beyond. We hold consumer online travel agency brands like Mytrip, GoToGate & Flight Network and serve exclusively Booking.com with flights. Etraveli Group has also established strategic partnerships with companies like Skyscanner, Google Flights and TUI.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 2500 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do. Our major offices are in Sweden (HQ), Canada, Greece, India and Poland.
Life at Etraveli Group
Depending on how you want to grow we want to listen in on your future career plan. To be able to inspire you to be your best within a fast moving industry we work hard to provide for the best prerequisites to make you feel that you belong together with us on our journey, by giving you a lot of work freedom, time for self studies, having recurring Hackathons, Dev weeks and a lot other fun activities together within the team and across the company to foster a great culture.
Do you want to be part of the next step in our growth journey?
Our innovative IT DSR team (Data Science and Research) drives the transformation of our data platform. As we replace our existing infrastructure and integrate with broader data warehouse initiatives, we are looking for a skilled Data Engineer to play a pivotal role in shaping our evolving data landscape.
As our new Data Engineer you will be working closely with our other DSR team members developing data solutions for our ML and BI products for the Sales and Fintech departments. You will develop and optimize data pipelines, champion data quality and governance and contribute to a culture of technical excellence utilizing our growing dynamic data infrastructure. You will also play a crucial role in sharing competences with other team members, promoting best practices in data engineering, and contributing to a culture of continuous learning and improvement within the team.
Main Tasks
Interpret and analyse data from various source systems to support machine learning, data integration and data reporting needs.
Design, develop and maintain ETL and streaming pipelines according to business and ML solution needs for pricing, conversion and revenue optimization.
Define and ensure data quality standards and assist in implementing relevant monitoring solutions.
Assist in selecting, evaluating and integrating industry leading solutions and tooling that are required within our DE platform, ensuring scalability, performance, maintainability and associated documentation.
Optimise and create new data pipelines together with Machine Learning Engineers and core engine backend developers.
Work with internal and external stakeholders to prioritise business and information needs.
Opportunity to assist in ML Ops engineering and machine learning engineering.
Plan, communicate and share status updates together with your fellow colleagues and IT Dev developers creating synergies and using best practice.
Learning curve
In this role you will be using the best selection of tools and processes in the DE domain. The role enables you to learn even more about creating, developing and implementing standards for DE applications, and get deep knowledge about DE concepts and frameworks. You will also have the possibility to learn more about (and get hands-on experience of) adjacent fields like Data Science, ML Pipeline Architecture and Platform Engineering.
Requirements
5+ years of experience in data engineering or comparable relevant work including:
Creating, maintaining and testing data pipelines both using batch processing and streaming (Scala, Spark, SQL)
Data Modelling and mapping business requirements towards data solutions
Ingestion (NifiKops, Nifi-Registry)
Transformation (Spark, PySpark, Spark operator, Dremio)
Metadata Store (Nessie)
Data formats (parquet, avro, json, csv)
Table formats (Iceberg, Delta)
Data lakes and storages (S3 compatible like Ceph)
Distributor messaging systems (Kafka)
Orchestration (Airflow, ArgoWorkflows, Zookeeper)
CI/CD (Jenkins, Artifactory)
Service monitoring and alarms (Grafana, Kibana)
Data pipeline performance tuning
Data quality management
Kubernetes, Linux and secrets management (Vault) is a merit
Benefits
At Etraveli Technology, you will be part of a gang of +180 people, all with different cutting-edge skills and personalities. We believe that it is precisely the differences that make us a good team because we share the same ambition - we strive for the same goals, are passionate about what we do and work hard.
Etraveli Group is a company that really wants to contribute to you reaching your full potential.
Our brand new office is located in Merkurhuset in Gothenburg, a stone's throw from public transport and lunch restaurants.
We love gaming and after work activities.
We know the value of personal development and continuous training.
Hackathons and Dev Weeks - We believe in promoting creativity and trying new things.
Wellness allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities.
Through partners, we offer comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can quickly get help if the accident occurs.
We have a hybrid working model so once you are onboarded you have the flexibility to work from home two days a week.
And we serve breakfast every morning.
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation.
