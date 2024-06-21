Data Engineer
2024-06-21
Company Description
Do you want to be part of implementing a new scalable data foundation at H&M? We are looking for an experienced data engineer who likes to resolve complex issues and choose the best course of action!
We are now looking for Data Engineers, who will help us build a data foundation and data products that directly impacts business spanning all H&M. We are looking for you who is motivated by developing and designing the next generation data, and analytics solutions with focus on enabling smart self-service capabilities.
We are on an exciting journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today, tomorrow and in the future. Rapid technological development and new customer behaviors are transforming the fashion retail industry. To cater the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, we deliver technological solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.
We will continuously surprise and delight our customers and accelerate our business - by releasing the power of people, data, and technology. We explore new ways of working, have a customer focused mindset, embrace our strong values, and release the power of our people to innovate and develop products that make a meaningful impact to customers all over the world.
Job Description
In this exciting and critical role, you will be involved in one of the biggest data transformation journey within H&M. As a data engineer, you will be working with building of data products in the context of Data Mesh concept based on defined target vision and requirements.
We appreciate a multitude of technical backgrounds, and we believe you will enjoy working here if you are passionate about data. In this role, you will be required to implement data-intensive solutions for a data-driven organization.
You will join the Data Engineering Competence area within AI (Artificial Intelligence), Analytics & Data Domain and be an individual contributor in one of the data product-teams. The area supports all our brands globally to create, structure, guard and ensure data is available, understandable and of high quality.
Responsibilities:
Take end-to-end responsibility to build, optimize and support of existing and new data products towards the defined target vision
Be a champion of DevOps mindset and principles and able to manage CI/CD pipelines and terraform as well as Cloud infrastructure, in our context, it is GCP (Google Cloud Platform).
Ensure that our built data products work as independent units of deployment and non-functional aspects of the data products follow the defined standards for security, scalability, observability, and performance.
Work close to the Product Owner and other stakeholders around vision for existing data products and identifying new data products to support our customer needs
Work with product teams within and outside our domain around topics that relate to the data mesh concept.
Evaluate and drive continuous improvement and reducing technical debt in the teams
Maintain expertise in latest data/analytics and cloud technologies
Qualifications
Passion for Data, people, and technology
At least 4+ year's work experience including hands-on as either:
Data engineer on modern cloud data platforms /or advanced analytics environments.
Software Engineer with cloud technologies and infrastructure
Experience in different data formats (Avro, Parquet)
Experience in data query languages (SQL or similar)
Experience in data centric programming using one of more programming languages Python, Java /or Scala.
Good understanding of different data modelling techniques and trade-off
Knowledge of NoSQL and RDBMS databases
Have a collaborative and co-creative mindset with excellent communication skills
Motivated to work in an environment that allows you to work and take decisions independently
Experience in working with data visualization tools
Fluent in English both written and verbal
Advantage if you also have:
Experience in GCP tools - Dataflow, Dataproc and Bigquery
Experience in data processing framework - Beam, Spark, Hive, Flink
Business understanding of retail industry
Our journey will lead to something new and exciting - we will test, fail, and learn. You are an important player in this transformation; therefore, we believe you are flexible, stress-resistant, and able to work in an environment that is not yet formalized.
Additional Information
This is a fulltime position with placement in Stockholm. There are endless opportunities to grow, regardless of whether you are interested in developing functional depth or business acumen. Just let your skills, ambition and imagination drive you.
At H&M we have a strong, value-driven culture characterized by believing in people, teamwork, and an entrepreneurial spirit. Here you can be yourself and develop. You will be part of an important transformation journey at H&M with significant opportunities to influence and make a difference. With the right mindset and ambition, you will find plenty of room to grow. We welcome your application regardless of gender, age, gender expressions, sexual orientation, disabilities, religious beliefs, origin, or background.
