Data Engineer
Cognizant Technology Solutions Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2023-12-27
Join a rapidly growing consulting and IT services Fortune 500 Company with more than 260,000 employees worldwide, a very flexible international business, customers that are leaders in their respective sectors, and a high level of commitment. The candidate will be part of the growing Cognizant Digital Business who are trusted advisor to many of the organizations across the globe.
Our clients are in the forefront of the global markets in construction, banking, energy sourcing, shipping, fishing and logistics services and play an considerable role in defining the future of the Blue Economy. They have embarked on a path to digitize their operations across business lines and provide a solid data platform to deliver foresight and insights to sustainability metrics such as sustainable fishing, sustainable aquaculture, sustainable wind-parks, fuel efficiency, vessel operations expenses and asset utilization as well as data-driven optimizations across the vessels and value chain.
Cognizant, as a strategic partner, is implementing the proposed data architecture strategy with advanced analytics, AI, IOT and cloud data platforms and is currently implementing the solution for the customer on the Google Cloud platform.
Job Summary
Cognizant looking for Data Engineer/MLOps Engineer role with 4-8 years of expertise, across Life Sciences Clients in an Agile environment.
Key Responsibilities
Person will be working on EDA of the data provided by the business, Feature engineering and Best model explanation.
Associate should have in-depth knowledge of AI/ML techniques. Implement measures to ensure data accuracy and accessibility. Monitor data performance.
Validate and expand existing models e.g. minor tweaks/changes to AI/ML model to optimize predictions.
Develop AI/ML approaches and data-driven models towards scalable solutions. Support creating AI/ML train/test/validate framework in Azure.
Define rules/ways of working to automate train/test/deploy in DevTest, UAT, prod. Perform model deployment with defined workflows and standards.
Master software design and ML pipelines/AzureML/data bricks. Very strong profile for software practices and hands-on implementation.
Develop and maintain scalable data pipelines and build out new API integrations to support continuing increases in data volume and complexity.
Collaborate with stakeholders and teams to understand and address data requirements and CI/CD pipelines.
Essential Skills
Associate should have in-depth knowledge of AI/ML techniques. Should have knowledge of Agile techniques. Able to create user stories for business problems. Sound knowledge of various data quality transformation and checks.
Validate and expand existing models e.g. minor tweaks/changes to AI/ML model to optimize.
Strong in Python, product output is a library/product
Experience with AL/ML
Experience with Azure/GCP
Azure most important
Strong affinity with AutoML and/or SSL methods.
DevOps and MLOps engineering experience on Azure
Use Azure Data Stack, DataBricks, Python, SQL
Knowledge on Azure-ML, Python, Databricks, SQL.
Nice to Have Skills
Proven experience as a Data Engineer or Data Analyst
Experience in understanding Any Cloud Integration and Services (e.g.GCP/AWS/MS Azure)
Understanding of Data Mining, Deep Learning and Tensorflow
Build predictive models and machine-learning algorithms
Working experience data preparation, models training and Identify valuable data sources and automate collection processes
Experience creating and using advanced machine learning algorithms and statistics: regression, simulation, scenario analysis, modeling, clustering, decision trees, neural networks, etc.
Working experience with customer understanding the KPI and define the technical design
Very good experience programming languages (R, Python, SLQ, etc.) to manipulate data and draw insights from large data sets
Knowledge of a variety of machine learning techniques (clustering, decision tree learning, artificial neural networks, etc.) and their real-world advantages/drawbacks
Understanding the DevOps for Integration, experience in Java or Python API's
About Cognizant
Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services, dedicated to helping the world's leading companies build stronger businesses. Headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey (U.S.), Cognizant combines a passion for client satisfaction, technology innovation, deep industry and business process expertise, and a global, collaborative workforce that embodies the future of work. With over 100 development and delivery centres worldwide and approximately 260, 200 employees as of December 31, 2016, Cognizant is a member of the NASDAQ-100, the S&P 500, the Forbes Global 2000, and the Fortune 500 and is ranked among the top performing and fastest growing companies in the world. Visit us online at www.cognizant.com. Så ansöker du
