Data Engineer
2023-10-19
RaySearch develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. Over 800 clinics in more than 40 countries use RaySearch software to improve treatments and quality of life for patients. RaySearch was founded in 2000 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, with subsidiaries in the US, Europe, Asia and Australia & New Zealand. Today we are more than 380 employees with a common vision of improving cancer care with innovative software. Our great staff is crucial for our success and we offer a fantastic working environment in modern offices, flexibility and good opportunities for development. We believe in equal opportunities, value diversity and work actively to prevent discrimination.
Do you want to use your skills within big data and data lake technologies to fight cancer? RaySearch is looking for a brilliant engineer to join our dedicated data engineering team based at our head office in Stockholm.
About the position
As a RaySearch data engineer in the Analytics team, you will collaborate with radiotherapy specialists and other key persons, both within and outside our organisation, leveraging the value of data and contributing to a better and safer treatment for cancer patients.
You will be designing, implementing and testing scalable data products on our cloud data platform and securing quality and stability for our customers across the world, by building data processing pipelines in Python and SQL, running in the AWS cloud.
Both juniors and seniors are welcome to apply.
Your profile
You are expected to make a difference - our technology is world-leading in cancer treatment and we need you to make it even better, by courageous and informed actions and decisions that benefit patients and clinics.
You are a learner - every employee at RaySearch is continually learning, no matter the position nor the level of seniority. To always learn is in our culture, and a requirement for us to do our job properly. How can you contribute?
Requirements:
• Experience building ETL/ELT pipelines running in a distributed processing environment
• Python for data transformation and to define and deploy AWS infrastructure
• SQL for data transformation
• Sound software engineering practices including design, test automation, version control and CI/CD
Meriting:
• Data Modelling & Data Warehousing
• IaC and cloud in general (AWS or other)
• Big Data Tech, Apache Beam, Flink, Spark, Kafka
• Experience from the medical technology industry
Our office
In order to continue with our important mission - to improve cancer care across the world - it's important to us that our employees have a positive working environment. Our headquarters are at Torsplan, Hagastaden, in Stockholm's Life Science Hub. In our newly constructed office both workplaces and social spaces are tastefully decorated. Every day our bistro serves something to eat in the morning and in the afternoon. Our own kitchen staff also prepares an amazing lunch spread with new themes every day.
We have our own gym where you can work out before work, on your way home or at lunch with your colleagues. We have yoga and work out sessions on a regular basis.
On our top floor we have a roof top terrace with 360 degrees view of the city and an entire floor dedicated to social activities. Here we have a ping pong table, fussball, a grand piano, chess tournaments, game board nights and a weekly after work.
Application
