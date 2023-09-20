Data Engineer
2023-09-20
Data Engineer
Are You Ready to Dive into a Realm of Possibilities?
Seize the opportunity to join a leading tech powerhouse with an exceptional team and a world of diverse opportunities. Nexer Insight invites you to embark on a journey as a Data Engineer where you'll be part of an extraordinary team, engage in exciting activities, work with fascinating clients, tackle varied and challenging tasks, and enjoy exceptional benefits.
Embracing Your Data Journey
As a Data Engineer consultant at Nexer Insight, your world revolves around customer assignments and tackling their data challenges. While there's no standard day in the consultancy realm, we're all about agility, holding team dailies, and pursuing project milestones through Scrum or Kanban. You'll be on a journey of problem-solving, strategic planning, architecting innovative solutions, guiding clients, and even diving into hands-on programming. Beyond that, you'll be part of internal and external events and meetings and contribute to our evolving delivery processes.
Who You Are
Are you passionate about data and delivering impactful solutions? Look no further. We're on the lookout for experienced individuals who've mastered the art of constructing data warehouses, establishing data lakes, orchestrating ETL-flows, or crafting cutting-edge visualizations using tools like Power BI. Ready to thrive in a dynamic environment, lead, and guide clients to success, and enthusiastically embrace fresh challenges? If you're a collaborative team player, a constant learner, and eager to add your touch to a dedicated team that finds genuine joy in their work, your talent is exactly what we're after!
Nexer Insight: Empowering Innovation
Nexer Insight, a part of Nexer Group, stands firmly rooted in Swedish heritage, epitomising entrepreneurship and innovation. In today's digital landscape, we lead our customers into the future through digital transformation, artificial intelligence, IT, and R&D. Our dedication and expertise resonate with some of the world's largest and most demanding businesses.
Nexer Insight opens the door to a tech-driven future where Passion & Execution drive excellence. We're relentlessly pursuing more innovative technological solutions, embracing daily challenges alongside our customers. Nexer Insight keeps individual contributions at the forefront as we lead the charge in crafting innovative solutions for Data Platforms, AI & ML, and IoT. Amid our dedication to customer success, we emphasise deriving joy from our work and building strong connections with colleagues. At Nexer Insight, our commitment is unwavering-we deliver insights to our customers daily.
Apply Now
Excited? Ready to make a splash? Don't wait-send in your application today. For any queries, contact nathalie.raita@nexergroup.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Nexer AB (org.nr 556451-9345), https://nexergroup.com
Tech Recruiter
