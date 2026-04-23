Data Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
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, Falköping
, Olofström
, Gotland
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Company description:
Who are we?Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent. We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Job description: Let's introduce ourselves
We have bold targets when it comes to customer satisfaction, innovation and change in the automotive industry and to make this happen, we need talented people on board. People with passion, energy, and a commitment to customer satisfaction. We have an opening for a Data Engineer in the Vehicle Attributes department, in the Vehicle Attributes Insight team. The team's mission is to support in the enablement of the entire process of gaining insights from various data within the department teams. By providing and guiding in necessary tools, processes, and technology, we ensure that data is available for analysis, which in turn leads to valuable insights. This support empowers other teams to make informed decisions and drive the department's success.To further increase our customer knowledge, we need to strengthen our competence and resources, hence we are looking for a data engineer.
What you'll do
As a Data Engineer in the Vehicle Attributes Insight team, your role will be to design, build, and optimize systems for data collection, storage, access, and analytics at scale. You will be part of creating data pipelines used by data scientists, data-centric applications, and other data consumers. You will support upskilling teams to become more data driven and gaining valuable insight by:* Make recommendations to improve data and analytics systems* Contributing to the continuous improvement and refinement of data and analytics processes* Designing, building, and maintaining scalable data pipelines and ETL processes to extract, transform, and load data from diverse sources into our data warehouse or data lakes.* Support interpretation of advanced and predictive analytics data, using specialized software tools and functionalities* Support creation of machine learning algorithms by applying standard statistical analysis or data preparation methodsCollaboration with data scientists and engineers within each Vehicle Attributes team will be crucial for understanding data requirements and ensuring data availability and quality to enhance our analytics capabilities. Your work will have a significant impact on the organization, enabling data-driven decision-making within the Vehicles Attributes.
What you'll bring
In this role, we are looking for an individual with experience both in data analytics and as a data engineer. We see that you bring some experience of data analytics and data engineering in the domain area of automotive attributes. To be successful the final candidate needs to be open minded, honest and have trust in people. You are a team player, comfortable working in flexible team constellations and in international contexts.To fill this position, you need to have an excellent ability to build connections and networks and a positive and courageous attitude with good communication and collaboration skills.We see that you have experience in car product development, fluent in English, written and spoken, and have a Master of Science in Engineering or similar. You also have* Degree in mathematics, statistics, computer science, or engineering* Experience in data engineering related fields* Proficiency in data warehousing concepts and techniques* Experience in Python, Spark and SQL* Experience with data integration and ETL tools* Knowledge of cloud platforms like Azure and its services for data engineering* Experience in data modelling and designing efficient data schemas is meritorious* Knowledge with version control systems, such as Git* Familiarity with data governance, data security, and compliance practices* Problem-solving-, and analytical skills* Some experience in car product development is meritoriousLocation
Our department is located at the Gothenburg headquarters, and this will be your geographic location. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "79887-44132636". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/
405 31 GOTHENBURG Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Mrs.
Lotta Ericsson 0731501785 Jobbnummer
9871785