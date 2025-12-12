Data Engineer - Snowflake
Randstad AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-12-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Are you a passionate Data Engineer ready to shape the future analytics platform?
Randstad is currently seeking a driven and experienced Data Engineer for an exciting consulting assignment in Gothenburg on behalf of our client. You will play a key role within Mölnlycke Health care Global IT organization, working within an agile team under the SDL Analytics Platform, and actively contributing to the important Every Angle Decommission project.
We are looking for someone with a solid background in the modern ELT stack who thrives on delivering results in a fast-paced, iterative environment. We place great emphasis on personal suitability; to succeed, you need to be a strong collaborator who thrives on problem-solving.
Responsibilities
As a Data Engineer, your focus will be on data ingestion, transformation, and optimization within sprint cycles.
Data Ingestion: Design, develop, and maintain robust and scalable data ingestion pipelines within sprint timelines. Collaborate with product owners to ensure timely and accurate data intake into Snowflake or similar platforms.
Data Transformation: Utilize tools like dbt, Matillion, etc., to transform raw data into analytics-ready formats while ensuring data integrity and optimizing for query performance.
Optimization & Tuning: Work in tandem with the analytics team to refine data models and proactively monitor pipeline performance to troubleshoot bottlenecks.
Agile Collaboration: Act as a core team member in sprint planning, retrospectives, and daily stand-ups, engaging with other scrum teams and supporting third-party vendors as needed.
Best Practices: Champion best practices in data engineering within the agile framework, documenting all processes and recommending and prototyping new solutions.
Is this you? Apply for the position by submitting your CV and cover letter today! Selection is ongoing, and the service may be filled before the final application date, so we recommend applying immediately.
For Randstad, it is important that all competence in the labor market is utilized. We welcome all applicants regardless of background, and we place great emphasis on personal suitability.
Being a Consultant with Randstad
Randstad Digital is your career partner in IT and digital enablement. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits, and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries.
About Randstad Digital
Randstad Digital specializes in the field of IT and digital enablement, and is part of Randstad, a global talent leader with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. As a partner for talent and through our distinct specialization, we help people secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills, and find purpose and belonging in their workplace.
Qualifications
We are looking for candidates with experience equivalent to 4-10 years in data engineering who can step in and deliver results.
Experience: Minimum of 3 years of hands-on experience with the core tools: Snowflake, dbt, and Matillion.
Education: Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Data Science, or a related field.
Agile Expertise: Demonstrated experience working within an agile/scrum framework. Scrum certification (e.g., CSD, CSM) is a plus.
Technical Proficiency: In-depth knowledge of modern data engineering tools and practices. Strong analytical and troubleshooting skills.
Your Personal Competencies
The role requires an individual who is not only technically strong but also a strong collaborator who embodies focus on performance and values.
Agile Mindset: Understanding and embracing agile methodologies, with a focus on adaptability and collaboration. Ability to work in fast-paced, iterative development environments.
Communication & Teamwork: Ability to articulate technical concepts clearly to non-technical stakeholders and manage outside vendors/consultants in a collaborative manner. A strong collaborative spirit.
Problem Solving: Strong analytical and troubleshooting skills, with the ability to think on the fly and address challenges as they arise within sprint cycles.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Hourly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
9642624