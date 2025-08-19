Data Engineer - Remote!
Our client is seeking a skilled Data Engineer to contribute to the development of cutting-edge data products. Join a team that values innovation and continuous improvement in a dynamic cloud-based environment.
As a Data Engineer, you will be responsible for building, optimizing, and supporting data products. You will manage CI/CD pipelines and ensure adherence to security, scalability, and performance standards. Collaboration with stakeholders is key to identifying new data products and driving continuous improvement.
This is a remote position (95%) with occupational travels to Stockholm (5%).
Work tasks
Take end-to-end responsibility to build, optimize and support of existing and new data products towards the defined target vision.
• Build and optimize existing and new data products
• Manage CI/CD pipelines and Terraform on GCP
• Ensure data products meet standards for security, scalability, and performance
• Collaborate with Product Owner and stakeholders
• Drive continuous improvement and reduce technical debt
• Certified cloud professional
• Advanced knowledge of Data Engineering and Cloud-based Solutions
• Good knowledge of SQL, Python, Java/Scala, NoSQL, Avro, and Parquet
• Experience with data visualization tools
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Change oriented
• Trustful
• Goal oriented
• Social
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
