Data Engineer - CoDev Data
2025-06-04
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
Volvo Cars is on an ambitious journey to redefine the customer experience in automotive through digital technology. One success factor is to continuously get fast feedback from our consumers and cars, on our products and services. For this purpose, our consumers of our Volvo Cars CoDev car fleet play a major role.
Our department, Product Validation, we create a future where everyone developing our products empathizes with our users. We deliver CoDev data products to enable data driven development.
What you'll do
As a Data Engineer, you will be part of the CoDev Data Team and you will deliver quality assured and privacy compliant CoDev data product in raw and refined formats adapted to the users, to enable data driven development cross the whole company.
You will maintain data pipelines ingesting CoDev driver feedback combined with meta data, from other systems, into tables displayed in different places. Both uptime and data quality are important to secure value for all stakeholders and development teams, reading and working with these reports. The team also delivers availability to signal and diagnostic vehicle data, in both rawer and refined formats.
You will also provide a descriptive overview of the datasets we own for stakeholders to understand our deliveries at a quick glance.
You will work in close collaboration with Data Engineers, software development teams building applications used for collecting and distributing CoDev data, as well as architects in the development of products and platforms, and not to forget, users of our products, with various level of knowledge into the data area.
What you'll bring
We aim to develop products that are scalable. You are comfortable in a wide variety of system and software development disciplines, programming, system design and interfacing with databases. You have a big autonomy in how to design solutions and drive improvements and development of datasets. You enjoy exploring new ways to solve problems, including tools to choose, to improve the way to deliver value to stakeholders.
You are very experienced in Python language, version control using Git and CI/CD pipeline development using tools like GitHub Actions, GitLab CI/CD or similar. You have experience working containerized with Docker and building modern data pipelines using tools like Jenkins, Databricks or Airflow.
You have a strong analytical mindset and solid experience working with large data sets, developing robust data pipelines, and managing data workflows. Your technical expertise includes working with Azure cloud services and Databricks, with additional skills in Snowflake, visualization in power bi, API management, and SQL. Experience in developing test programs is also considered a valuable asset.
It is an asset if you have experience in UDS diagnostic communication protocol, used within the automotive industry.
You have a MSc degree in Data Science, Computer Science, Data Engineering, Mathematics, or equivalent area, as well as fluent in English.
