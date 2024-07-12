Data Engineer - Automotive Innovation Lab
2024-07-12
Are you a data enthusiast with a passion for the automotive industry? We have an exciting opportunity for you to join a cutting-edge Propulsion and Climate Lab as part of a dynamic Data Team. Bring your expertise in data management and automation to help shape the future of automotive technology.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a key member of the Data Team, you will design and support the section's data handling systems, ensuring the accurate management of measurement data, KPIs, and testbed journals. Your role will involve developing cloud-based solutions, automating data analysis processes, and collaborating with cross-functional teams to integrate and utilize data effectively.
You are offered
• An opportunity to work in a state-of-the-art Propulsion and Climate Lab at a leading automotive innovation center.
• A dynamic and supportive work environment where your technical skills and creativity will be highly valued.
• The chance to contribute to groundbreaking projects and make a significant impact on the future of automotive technology.
• Professional development and growth opportunities in a rapidly evolving industry.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Design and maintain robust data management systems for handling critical measurement data, KPIs, and testbed journals.
• Develop and implement cloud-based solutions for efficient data storage and retrieval.
• Automate data analysis processes to streamline operations and provide actionable insights.
• Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless data integration and usage.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Strong knowledge of Python for data manipulation and analysis.
• Expertise in data management and cloud-based solutions.
• Experience in automating data analysis to improve efficiency and accuracy.
• Proficiency in C#/.NET for developing robust applications.
• Familiarity with Elixir, DevOps practices, and Git version control.
• Documented collaboration skills with a proven ability to work effectively in a team environment.
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Self-driven with a proactive approach to problem-solving.
• Patient and rigorous with attention to detail and a commitment to delivering high-quality work.
