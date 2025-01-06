Data Center Technician
2025-01-06
CoreWeave - YellowFin Contracting Solutions AB, is a specialised cloud provider, delivering a massive scale of GPU compute resources on top of the industry's fastest and most flexible infrastructure. CoreWeave builds cloud solutions for compute intensive use cases - VFX and rendering, machine learning and AI, batch processing, and Pixel Streaming - that are up to 35 times faster and 80% less expensive than the large, generalized public clouds. Learn more at www.coreweave.com.
We are seeking an experienced Data Center technician to join our team in Falun. The Data Center Technician will work in a site-based DC Operations team, which is responsible for maintaining the overall availability and reliability of the Coreweave Cloud Platforms to the defined Service Levels. Establishing and maintaining positive relationships with team members is a must. This position involves hardware and network diagnostics followed by physical repair and will include participation in an out-of-hours on-call rotation. Key tasks include:
Maintaining data centre operations to ensure platform availability to the defined service levels
Assembling and racking compute, storage and networking hardware
Installation and troubleshooting of copper and fibre cable infrastructure to the defined standards
Managing the DCOPS ticket queue, ensuring that tickets are picked up promptly, updated professionally, and resolved in line with the defined service levels
Conducting hardware and network diagnostics, troubleshooting and repairs
Root cause analysis of hardware and software failures
Training of internal teams and new team members
Development of process and procedure documentation
Providing onsite technical support to internal and customer teams
Development of scripts to update server and networking hardware
Maintaining inventory to the defined standards
Performing maintenance of tools and test equipment
Occasional travel to other data centres as needed
Requirements:
Experience of assembling, installing and troubleshooting computer, storage and network hardware in a data centre
Experience of installing and maintaining copper and fibre cabling in a data centre
Experience managing Service Tickets to defined service levels
Experienced with Linux operating system
Ability to work in an environment that operates a shift pattern with an ability to participate in an out-of-hours on-call rotation, providing after-hours support as needed
Excellent time management, organizational and communication skills
Must be able to prioritize tasks and react quickly to issues
Candidates should be able to lift up to 22kg and/or work in elevated locations
A positive "can do" attitude
Education/Experience
A minimum of five years data centre experience
Strong understanding of computer hardware, including troubleshooting and repair skills experience
Strong understanding of Computer Networking
Proficiency with Python, Bash or other scripting languages
Experienced with Cisco IOS and/or Juniper JunOS
A degree or equivalent experience in an IT related field
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-05
E-post: emea-hr@coreweave.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Reference number DCT409". Omfattning
YellowFin Contracting Solutions AB
