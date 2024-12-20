Data Center Technician
2024-12-20
Required/Minimum Qualifications
• High School diploma, GED or equivalent and basic knowledge of computer hardware and components AND 2+ years experience supporting IT Network equipment and Optical Line Systems or related technology
Preferred/Additional Qualifications
• Associate degree in computer science or other field and/or equivalent work experience.
• 3+ years' experience supporting IT equipment or related technology.
• 2+ years' experience working in a production, mission-critical 24x7x365 data center environment.
• Applicable certifications: CCNA( Cisco Certified Network Associate), CompTIA (A+, Server+, Network+), Basic Structure Cabling (BSC), Data Center Foundation Certification (DCFC), Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP), Vendor-Specific Network Certifications.
Responsibilities
• Apply advanced diagnostic and troubleshooting expertise to quickly identify the cause(s) of issues to quickly identify the cause of issues.
• Decommission hardware for complex changes and/or systems with complex interactions (e.g., upgrading entire racks) following standard procedures.
• Delegate hardware installation, deployment, and/or replacement work to technicians while providing expert guidance for preparing, staging, setting up, and performing startups and shutdowns (e.g., racks, hard drives, switches).
• Ensure quality execution as defined by organizational standards, coordinating downtime, and keeping relevant stakeholders informed of work status to minimize downstream rework.
• Assist and provide guidance to technicians to complete challenging or complex tasks and escalate issues as needed.
• Ensure that technicians are performing post-execution quality checks and verifying that grounding, staging, labeling, and cabling are set up in compliance with safety protocols, deployment standards, and planned Network Design Tasks (NDTs).
• Verify security compliance for decommissions and processes data-bearing devices for destruction.
• Maintain an awareness of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) through dashboards and/or monthly performance discussions.
• Train and mentor technicians through on-the-job training and by providing direct guidance on specific tasks.
• Attend, conduct, or assist in conducting daily safety briefings, completes required safety training, provides guidance to technicians to facilitate compliance with safety procedures (e.g., Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) usage, equipment use, lifting, electrical hazards, ladder/rolling stair use).
Has pride and a sense of accountability for the service quality, completeness, and resulting user experience.
