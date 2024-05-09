Data Center Technician
As a Microsoft Data Center Technician (DCT), you will stage, set up and perform hardware deployments. In addition, you will also perform troubleshooting and diagnostics on equipment, as well as perform hardware decommissions for simple changes and refreshes following Standard Operating Procedures. This opportunity will allow you to deepen your understanding of Data Center standard processes and procedures, develop mentoring skills while providing guidance to peers, familiarizing yourself with security and data management procedures, and accelerate your career growth in the process.
Microsoft's Cloud Operations & Innovation (CO+I) is the engine that powers our cloud services. As a CO+I DCT, you will perform a key role in delivering the core infrastructure and foundational technologies for Microsoft's online services including Bing, Office 365, Xbox, OneDrive, and the Microsoft Azure platform. As a group, CO+I is focused on the personal and professional development of all employees and offers training and growth opportunities including Career Rotation Programs, Diversity & Inclusion training and events, and professional certifications.
Our infrastructure is comprised of a large global portfolio of more than 200 Data Centers in 32 countries and millions of servers. Our foundation is built upon and managed by a team of subject matter experts working to support services for more than 1 billion customers and 20 million businesses in over 90 countries worldwide. With environmental sustainability and optimization at the forefront of our data center design and operations, we continue to grow and evolve as we meet the ever-changing business demands that hold Microsoft as a world-class cloud provider. Microsoft's mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. As employees we come together with a growth mindset, innovate to empower others, and collaborate to realize our shared goals. Each day we build on our values of respect, integrity, and accountability to create a culture of inclusion where everyone can thrive at work and beyond. Response
Responsibilities
Performs diagnostics and troubleshooting following standard procedures, quickly identifies the cause(s) of issues, and replaces faulty components with minimal customer and business disruption.
Performs post-execution quality checks and verifies that grounding, staging, labeling, and cabling are set up properly according to safety protocols, deployment standards, and planned Network Design Tasks (NDTs).
Decommissions hardware for simple changes and refreshes (e.g., memory upgrades, rebuilds) following standard procedures with minimal guidance.
Follows procedures to communicate, report, and escalate incidents to appropriate Microsoft data center operations management units, Technician Leads, and engineering specialists.
Assists and provides guidance to other technicians to complete challenging or complex tasks.
Completes required training aligned to the role and workload; observes more experienced technicians to gain hands-on experience and relevant on-the-job training.
Contributes to a positive and effective team environment by sharing information with others, contributing to regular team meetings, asking questions, and staying apprised of the status of others' work.
Has pride and a sense of accountability for the service quality, completeness, and resulting user experience; displays accountability and ownership of the data center facilities.
Embodies our culture and values.
Qualifications
Required Qualifications:
High school diploma, GED, or equivalent and basic knowledge of computer hardware and components AND experience supporting IT equipment or related technology.
Background Check Requirements:
Ability to meet Microsoft, customer and/or government security screening requirements are required for this role. These requirements include, but are not limited to the following specialized security screenings:
Microsoft Cloud Background Check: This position will be required to pass the Microsoft Cloud background check upon hire/transfer and every two years thereafter.
Preferred Qualifications:
2+ years' experience supporting IT equipment or related technology.
Applicable certifications: CompTIA (A+, Server+, Network+), Basic Structure Cabling (BSC).
