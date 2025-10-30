Data Center Technician
Overview
As a Microsoft Datacenter Technician (DCT), you will play a vital role in the heart of Microsoft's global cloud infrastructure. In this hands-on technical position, you will be responsible for staging, installing, configuring, and deploying hardware within our data centers. You will perform essential diagnostics, troubleshooting, and repairs on servers and network equipment, ensuring that our infrastructure runs efficiently, securely, and reliably. You will also execute hardware decommissions and refresh cycles, following detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to maintain operational excellence and data security.
This position offers a unique opportunity to deepen your understanding of data center operations, hardware lifecycle management, and enterprise-scale technology environments. You will gain experience in structured cabling, server architecture, and rack configuration while learning how to monitor, maintain, and optimize large-scale computing systems. As a DCT, you will also have the opportunity to develop your mentoring and leadership skills by guiding peers and collaborating across teams to solve complex problems. This role serves as a strong foundation for advancing your career in IT infrastructure, cloud engineering, or data center management.
About Microsoft Cloud Operations & Innovation (CO+I)
Microsoft's Cloud Operations & Innovation (CO+I) organization powers the engine that delivers all Microsoft online services, including Bing, Office 365, Xbox, OneDrive, and Azure. CO+I is responsible for the planning, delivery, and operation of our data centers across the globe. These facilities form the foundation of Microsoft's cloud, hosting millions of servers that support services for over one billion customers and more than 20 million businesses in more than 90 countries.
Our portfolio includes over 200 data centers in 32 countries, forming one of the largest and most advanced cloud infrastructures in the world. CO+I is dedicated to continuous innovation in design, construction, and operations to ensure Microsoft remains a world leader in cloud technology. The organization places a strong emphasis on employee development, offering numerous opportunities for professional growth through Career Rotation Programs, Diversity & Inclusion initiatives, certification support, and specialized technical training.
At Microsoft, sustainability and efficiency are key priorities. Our teams are committed to reducing environmental impact, improving energy efficiency, and advancing sustainable operations across all facilities. By joining CO+I, you'll be contributing to Microsoft's mission of creating a more sustainable and accessible cloud infrastructure for the future.
Responsibilities
As a Microsoft Datacenter Technician, you will:
Deploy and maintain hardware infrastructure by racking, stacking, and cabling servers and networking equipment in accordance with Microsoft's detailed safety and quality standards.
Perform diagnostics and troubleshooting to quickly identify the root causes of issues, replace faulty components, and restore service with minimal disruption to customers and business operations.
Conduct post-execution verification to ensure that grounding, labeling, and cabling meet safety, design, and operational requirements, maintaining compliance with planned Network Design Tasks (NDTs).
Execute hardware decommissions and refreshes, including component upgrades, rebuilds, and migrations, following approved procedures to ensure data integrity and asset accountability.
Collaborate with escalation and engineering teams to resolve complex incidents, document findings, and contribute to long-term improvements in operational efficiency.
Follow established communication and escalation protocols, reporting incidents and progress to Data Center Operations management, Technician Leads, and other stakeholders in a timely and accurate manner.
Participate in on-the-job training and complete all required certifications aligned with your role. Observe senior technicians to build proficiency in new technologies, maintenance procedures, and Microsoft's operational frameworks.
Support a collaborative team culture by sharing knowledge, participating in regular team meetings, and contributing to process improvements that enhance data center performance and safety.
Adhere to security and compliance standards, ensuring that all operations maintain strict confidentiality and integrity of Microsoft and customer data.
Professional Development and Growth
Microsoft invests deeply in the growth of its employees. As a DCT, you will have access to structured career pathways and training programs that prepare you for roles such as Lead Technician, Data Center Engineer, or Operations Manager. You'll gain hands-on experience with cutting-edge hardware technologies, learn from global experts, and work in an environment that values curiosity, collaboration, and innovation.
You will also participate in ongoing education around Microsoft's diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, and take part in events and community engagements that support an inclusive and supportive workplace culture.
Qualifications
Required Qualifications
High school diploma, GED, or equivalent education.
Basic knowledge of computer hardware components, such as memory, storage devices, CPUs, and networking equipment.
Experience supporting IT hardware, troubleshooting issues, or maintaining related technology systems in a data center, IT support, or technical repair environment.
Background Check Requirements
This role requires the ability to meet Microsoft, customer, and/or government security screening requirements.
These include, but are not limited to:
Microsoft Cloud Background Check: Must be successfully completed upon hire/transfer and every two years thereafter.
Preferred Qualifications
Previous experience in a data center, enterprise IT support, or hardware deployment environment.
Technical certifications such as CompTIA A+, Server+, Network+, or Basic Structured Cabling (BSC).
Familiarity with hardware lifecycle management, inventory control, and ticketing or workflow management systems.
Strong teamwork, communication, and organizational skills with the ability to work effectively under minimal supervision.
A passion for technology, continuous learning, and delivering high-quality results in a fast-paced, mission-critical environment. Så ansöker du
