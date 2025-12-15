Data and Information Modeler
Hej Data and Information Modeler,
Do you want to furnish the future with innovative solutions?
With us, you can feel at home in your work while sharing that feeling with millions of people around the world. We encourage you to stand up for yourself and others, creating an environment where everyone feels welcome. We invite you to open new doors, discover new tech possibilities, embrace mistakes, and grow from them. As our Data and Information Modeler, you'll have many opportunities to try things you've never done before.
Your new job
We're looking for a Data and Information Modeler who wants to solve complex, real-world problems to make life at home simpler. Join us on our journey as we level up our technology to enhance everyday experiences. Your primary focus will be on designing, developing, and optimizing data and information models that help teams across IKEA understand, use, and unlock the full value of data and you'll report to Data Management Manager. The impact of your work will touch homes and hearts around the world.
On a typical day, you will:
Design, develop, and support the governance of Product domain ontologies in IKEA Core Business Range.
Translate business processes and information needs into scalable, machine-readable semantic models.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure ontologies align with business objectives and operational requirements across the entire value chain.
Support the adoption of semantic web standards (RDF, OWL, SKOS, SHACL).
Ensure the quality and consistency of ontologies through validation methods.
Communicate complex technical concepts in a clear and accessible way to non-technical stakeholders.
Maintain transparency and accessibility of ontology assets for teams across the IKEA landscape.
Continuously support improvement of modelling frameworks, standards, and knowledge-sharing practices.
What we'd like you to bring to the table
The role as a Data and Information Modeler requires you to have:
Proven professional experience in ontology or data modeling
Demonstrated aility to translate business needs into data models
Hands-on expertise with semantic web standards and technologies
Ability to naturally and effectively communicate, collaborate, network and build relationships across a complex organisation
Ability to explain the benefits of data & information models to non-technical and technical stakeholders.
Demonstrated analytical and systematic thinking
Experience with governance frameworks and quality assurance processes
Relevant academic education (e.g statistics, physics, mathematics, econometrics, computer science or similar)
A growth mind-set: curious to explore, eager to learn and finding better ways, as well as energised by sharing
It's a plus if you also have:
Experience working with knowledge graph platforms, triple stores, or graph databases.
Familiarity with Agile ways of working and modern development practices.
Understanding of data or information architecture in large, distributed organizations.
Experience helping diverse groups of people understand the need for data.
Be yourself, a Data and Information Modeler, and more!
Inter IKEA Group is the group of companies that connects IKEA franchisees with range development and suppliers and aligns the overall IKEA strategic direction. Every day, we strive to develop, produce, and sell products and services that are affordable and accessible to everyone. With us, you contribute to building a democratic brand and workplace that has a positive impact on both the planet and people's lives.
In Range Operations, we create optimal preconditions for the business and people to design, develop and manage the IKEA range offer in a connected and optimized IKEA value chain - to deliver growth and enable low cost.
Your health, wellbeing, and development matter most to us, and our benefits are designed with you in mind. As a co-worker and a person, you are an essential part of our down to earth, playful, and inclusive culture, collaborating with others across roles, departments, and even across the globe. In this curious and optimistic environment, you'll find endless opportunities to grow. Make us the home of your career.
We welcome your application
Get ready to assemble something new! We look forward to receiving your application by January 11th. If you have any questions about the position, please contact the Hiring Manager ida.goransson@inter.ikea.com
. If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please contact the Recruiter vera.bendz1@inter.ikea.com
. We do not process applications sent by email.
This position is based in Älmhult, Sweden.
At IKEA, we are looking for people who believe everyone deserves a seat at the table. You're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. We believe that people's different perspectives, backgrounds, and personalities make us better at understanding our customers' dreams and needs.
