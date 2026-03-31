Data Analyst-Logistics
Integro Consulting AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-03-31
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Data Analyst-Logistics
Job Description:
We are looking for a Senior Data Analyst for our client in the automotive industry within the Logistics team. The organization is transitioning toward a data-driven organization and are looking for a driven Data Analyst to help structure, scale, and lead this transformation
You will build the foundations of the data environment while supporting daily operations with pragmatic solutions
• Identify opportunities for leveraging data to drive business solution.
• Conduct analysis to provide actionable insights, identify trends, and measure performance
• Visualise complex analytics output to enable and increase understanding of decision makers
• Apply statistics and mathematics models to understand and solve business problems on data.
Your mission:
• To define and structure KPIs with stakeholders
• Build scalable data models and dashboards (Power BI, SQL)
• Automate tasks and reduce manual Excel processes
• Support operational teams with quick, high-impact fixes
• Design long-term solutions that remain maintainable
• Promote data governance and best practices
• Educate teams and improve data literacy
Required skills:
• Power BI, SQL, Python or equivalent, Excel/VBA
• Microsoft 365, Power Apps, Power Automate
• Excellent communication- & presentation skills
• You are fluent in English both spoken and written, Swedish is a plus
• You can easily collaborate with others and are effective in building networks / teams
• Effectively in priority settings
• A service minded "doer" who takes initiatives and is helpful to others
• In this role personal skills are key! We are looking for someone selfpropelled and pro-active, who has the ability to independently drive, motivate and inspire others.
Experience Required:
• A degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Data Science, or a related technical field
• Minimum 5+ years of experience in Data Engineering, data science and/or data analysis preferably within the automotive industry and especially within the logistics area.
• You are used to working with a variety of data bases with large amounts of data, visualize and present.
• Used to working cross functionally in a global environment Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Data Analyst-Logistics". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1K, vån 2 (visa karta
)
417 03 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
9831529