Data Analyst To Retail Bi & Analytics
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-12-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Norrtälje
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Sales is a global function within the H&M brand with the mission of growing and engaging our customer base, as well as growing and developing our sales channels. By holding the responsibility for our regions and bringing together expertise from both business and digital & tech perspectives, Sales plays a key role in delivering on our brand plan - to elevate H&M through product, experience, and brand providing aspirational fashion at an unbeatable price.
The mission of the Retail Unit at Sales is to grow and transform the portfolio by building exceptional store experiences - securing high productivity, financial resilience and a strong brand. This is done through holistic retail strategies, fueled by tech innovation and enabled through our global network of teams and partners.
Job Description
The Retail BI & Analytics team is a team gathering data competencies within the Retail unit including Data Analysts, Data Scientists, Product Data Analysts and Business Intelligence Analysts. We work closely together with stakeholders within the Retail function and within the regions to enable data driven decisions, tools and processes.
We are now looking for an experienced Data Analyst to join the team. In the role you will be working closely with Retail stakeholders and colleagues to address the most important topics on the Retail agenda. More concretely, you will be using internal and external data to perform analysis on areas such store and online growth, customer behavior and store planning. You will be supporting the business with proactive analysis and decision support for strategic decisions and key initiatives, working together with other parts of Retail and the H&M Group to answer complex business questions. To succeed in the role you will need to take initiative, manage your own projects, communicate clearly with senior stakeholders and utilize your data analysis experience and business acumen to deliver actionable insights.
In the role you will:
Work with a wide range of stakeholders within Retail, both globally and in our regions, to understand their analytical needs
Transform business questions into analyses that results in actionable insights, working on the whole analysis process from defining the question to presenting the findings
Analyze large data sets and select, test and develop the best method or model for your analysis, utilizing your technical skills in SQL, R, Python, Power BI or other analytics tools that can help you reach your goals
Perform ad-hoc analyses to quickly address incoming questions when needed
Support in leading analyses, deriving insights and preparing communication material for senior stakeholders
Qualifications
As a person we believe that you are a true role model of H&M values and that you are an ambitious, flexible and communicative team player, full of drive and optimism. You have a genuine passion for growing businesses and creating results. You have experience in driving strategically important analytical projects. You thrive in an entrepreneurial setting where you are constantly looking for possibilities to develop more efficient ways of working.
Additionally, we see that you:
Have an academic degree in a quantitative field, such as engineering, business, economics, finance or math/statistics
You have developed strong analytical skills through relevant work experience with at least four years of experience from Data Analyst, Insight Analyst or Business Analyst type roles
Are confident in working with large data sets using SQL and extracting data by writing complex queries.
Are an expert in analyzing data in either R or Python
Have strong business sense and have the ease of seeing the totality and make fast interpretations of data and other information
Are a clear communicator who can easily translate complex analytical methods to business stakeholders and are comfortable in presenting results of your analyses to different stakeholders
Are a team player and enjoy sharing your knowledge with colleagues
Love data as much as we do and have a genuine interest in sharpening your analytical skills and creating business value out of data
Additional Information
H&M Group is a value-driven company that is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability, or age.
Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits and a flexible work life, there are a lot of opportunities to experiment and grow in the direction you want.
This is a permanent role, based in Stockholm and reporting to Tobias Klingberg, Head of Retail BI & Analytics. The role is based in Stockholm. If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please apply with your CV in English. We will review and interview applicants continuously.
Kindly do not send applications to this email address, due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page.
We look forward to receiving your application!
H&M is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 19 (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ekonomi/Logistik Jobbnummer
9078427