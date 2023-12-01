Data Analyst/Scientist - 5520
Veritaz AB / Datajobb / Värnamo Visa alla datajobb i Värnamo
2023-12-01
, Hylte
, Gnosjö
, Gislaved
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Veritaz AB i Värnamo
, Göteborg
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Veritaz is a leading IT staffing solutions provider in Sweden, committed to advancing individual careers and aiding employers in securing the perfect talent fit. With a proven track record of successful partnerships with top companies, we have rapidly grown our presence in the USA, Europe, and Sweden as a dependable and trusted resource within the IT industry.
Assignment Description:
We are looking for a Senior Data Analyst/Scientist to join our dynamic team.
What you will work on:
Conduct advanced analytics, specializing in predictive and prescriptive analysis and data mining.
Utilize various cutting-edge tools available in the market for efficient data science work.
Work seamlessly with different data warehouses to extract meaningful insights.
Prioritize business-oriented objectives over technological complexities.
Leverage expert SQL skills for robust data querying and analysis.
What you bring:
Profile
Extensive experience in advanced analytics, with a focus on predictive and prescriptive analysis and data mining.
Proven track record of running advanced analytics using a diverse set of tools.
Familiarity and expertise in working with various data warehouses.
Forward-thinking with a strong self-motivated approach, requiring minimal dependencies to initiate work.
Exceptional proficiency in SQL for comprehensive data querying and analysis.
Business-centric mindset, prioritizing objectives aligned with organizational goals. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Veritaz AB
(org.nr 559250-0705), http://www.veritaz.se
Gränsgatan 35 (visa karta
)
331 56 VÄRNAMO Arbetsplats
Ecommatrix AB Jobbnummer
8300163