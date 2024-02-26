Data analyst Architect
Sveic AB / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2024-02-26
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sveic AB i Linköping
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
SVEIC AB is looking for a Data analyst Architect
We have launched several key projects to transform our company to a digitalized service provider in data analytic with local language support . we are seeking a multi skilled talent that combines IT architecture with data analysis capabilities to design and steer this mission to successfully deploy in our organization
About The Role:
You'll report to the CIO while leading the charge on architecture and data analysis. You'll be involved in projects from inception to delivery to ongoing support. Whether it's sizing the potential impact of new marketing initiatives or tweaking existing ones, you will have the tools & opportunity to become a subject matter expert while helping the Marketing team scale new heights.
Responsibilities :
Architecture:
Design and document target application in data analysis with support of right to left handwriting i.e. Arabic/Persian Language.
Evaluate and select appropriate cloud component for integration method.
Advanced experience with data visualization and analytics tools.
Project management :
Manage lifecycle of project from requirement gathering to final delivery.
Ensure aspect of quality, cost and planning.
Ability to work independently and as part of a group.
Highly organized with close attention to detail.
Ability to document work for auditing purposes.
Skill requirements :
Bachelor degree on Computer Science, Information Systems, Actuarial Science, or equivalent work experience. finance and at least 5 years work experience in programming languages, .Net ,Python and SQL.
High proficiency in manipulating and wrangling large datasets with SQL, including the ability to use aggregate functions, subqueries, CTEs, and window functions.
Basic proficiency with business intelligence (BI) reporting & visualization tools (e.g., Looker, Tableau, Mode, etc). Basic understanding of statistical concepts.
Experience working with Google mobile Universal App Campaigns (UAC) or mobile in-app purchases (subscription, a la carte, etc).
Competency in R, Python, or another scripting language.
2+ Years Experience creating business intelligence reports
Strong written and verbal communication skills both in english and any middle eastern languages, Persian is plus.
Technical experience and data management skills including data development, data extraction, transformation, QA, and analytic skills working with large datasets.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-27
E-post: info@sveic.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveic AB
(org.nr 559287-9844)
Barnhemsgatan 23 (visa karta
)
582 30 LINKÖPING Jobbnummer
8495523