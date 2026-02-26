Data Analyst
We are now looking for a Data Analyst to our client within retail!
Job Description
We are seeking for a data analyst to join customer and consumer analytics product team, within AI, Analytics & Data department. In this role you will play a crucial part in driving data-driven decision-making for full-funnel behavioural analysis related to website traffic, user behaviour, product performance, and sales performance across all the online/digital channels globally. You will be responsible for conducting in-depth data analysis for enhancing performance of our website, optimize our web analytics tools and platforms and collaborate with stakeholders to turn web data into actionable insights that support business objectives. In addition, in this role you will be helping our client make smarter, more customer-centric decisions by unlocking the potential of our marketing & customer data.
Key responsibilities:
Proactively identify strategic challenges and opportunities where decision support anchored in data is needed with a primary focus on optimizing online experience.
Be the driver for data driven decisions making in your initiative/product team by converting data from diverse sources into insights and provide the team with a clear, comprehensive 360 view of customer behaviour and data driven recommendations for performance optimisation.
Apply advanced analytics methods and tools to model, execute and follow up initiatives from idea to industrialization.
Be responsible for the full analysis process from problem and scope definition to data extraction, cleaning, analysis, visualization, creating recommendations, and presenting results.
Turn business challenges into structured data analysis. Define and setup measurable KPIs and OKRs, own and maintain their visualization for commercial performance reporting.
Be the data analytics expert in cross-functional teams' setup and collaborate with business stakeholders to support and guide A/B testing initiatives with the insights (digital optimization, user journey analysis, commercial analysis etc.)
Work on a broad variety of business challenges with a wide range of business stakeholders (e-com/digital, CRO, financial controlling, customer, sales, digital marketing/SEO, merchandizing etc.).
Drive web analytics & support KPIs & goal setting across global & regional teams.
You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams across Digital/ecom, media, CRM, content, and strategy to evaluate campaigns, segment customers etc. to turn insights into actions that enhance how we attract, engage, and retain customers globally.
Job Skills
We believe you are a business-minded, ambitious team player, analytical, curious, and very supportive. We also believe you are structured, thorough with good communication and interpersonal skills. You are highly solution-oriented, quickly adapting to changes in scope and time plan. To be successful in this role we believe that you have:
Proven several years of experience as either as Data Analyst, Web Analyst, Product/Business Analyst or similar
Have strong business sense and business interest with the ability of making sound interpretations of data and other information.
Have excellent communication skills and are skilled in translating and explaining complex data analysis to non-technical and/or senior stakeholders.
Have hands-on working experience writing advanced SQL queries to extract, prep, validate, and analyse large data sets.
Proven experience in conducting advanced web analyses using web analytics tools (e.g., GA4, Adobe Analytics, Search Console, etc.), with expertise in managing the full cycle of e-commerce metrics and a deep understanding of user browsing behaviour across multiple devices.
Proven experience working with at least one marketing attribution model with ability to demonstrate how different models can impact perceived value of marketing channel
Proven Experience in data analysis, ideally within CRM, marketing analytics, or customer insights.
Have hands on working experience in data visualization tools (i.e. Looker studio or powerbi etc.).
Have hands on experience building data analytics solutions using programming languages such Python, or R
Have previous working experience or comfortable working with one of cloud platform data analytics stack i.e. Azure (Azure - SQL Server) or GCP - BigQuery
Have good skills in Google Sheets or Excel
Have understanding of data layers & marketing pixels
Are prestige less and enjoy collaborating with others to solve problems.
Are fluent in English
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.
