Data Analyst
2025-01-09
We are Sinch. With presence in more than 62 countries, we're a growing global organization that helps amazing companies engage with customers on their mobile phones. And whether you know us or not, you've definitely used our tech. We reach every phone on earth, with over 147 billion conversations every year.
This is a chance for you to dream even bigger than ever. And because we believe that equal opportunities are the key to our success, no matter who you are, you'll be able to explore career options, face fascinating challenges, building your skills alongside amazing experts. It's not easy to reach every person, on every phone, on every channel, everywhere. Create the software that makes it happen. Join our team as a Data Analyst!
The essence of the role
At Sinch, our focus is on driving growth through organic initiatives. Strong organic growth requires a solid foundation in data to be effective, guiding business strategy and building efficiencies. As part of our newly formed Data Analytics department, you'll collaborate with colleagues from around the world. Our primary goal is to deliver timely insights across the Sinch business, influencing operational optimization and providing tactical or strategic decision recommendations.
We're seeking an individual who is driven to understand the driving factors behind data patterns, whilst still having detailed orientation. Adaptability in a fast-changing environment is crucial, and an appreciation for the diversity of daily challenges is essential. Key partners for this role include multifunctional teams in areas such as Product, Finance, HR, and Sales. We work in a modern tech stack with tools like Snowflake, dbt, Tableau, Power BI.
We understand flexibility matters, so we're open to this being a hybrid role based in Stockholm and reporting to the Analytics Manager.
As our new Data Analyst, you will:
Strategic Insights and Reports: Provide strategically actionable insights backed with data analysis; develop models and dashboards to track key performance indicators.
Data Model Development: Create and refine models to support our stakeholders' decision-making processes.
Collaboration and Integration: Work closely with various teams (i.e. Data Fabric, Data Warehouse, Product and Finance) to integrate analytics into business processes effectively.
Continuous Improvement: Assess internal resources, documentation, data sources, and reporting continually, striving for improved quality and accuracy.
Spreading Data Culture: Collaborate with the team to support and train stakeholders, aiming to increase data-driven decision-making across our groups.
Project Work: Support and drive various analytics projects through a deep understanding of data and insights.
Who are you?
To contribute to this role, you have:
Experience with strategy, business or financial planning, including roles from strategy, audit, finance, modelling, or consultancy.
At least 2 years of proficiency in Tableau, PowerBI, Looker, or similar data visualization software.
A minimum of 3 years of experience in SQL, or a comparable track record in analysing large structured and unstructured datasets.
A bachelor's or master's degree is desirable, ideally in a business or quantitative subject (e.g., finance, computer science, mathematics, engineering, science, economics).
Proven experience collaborating with senior stakeholders to solve business problems through data and analytics.
Fluency in English, both verbal and written.
Big Plus!
You'll stand out from the crowd if you have:
Experience working in a global company with colleagues and partners across the world.
Tech, SaaS, or Telecom experience working in a Business-to-business setting.
Preferred Qualities
Growth Mindset: Encourages continuous learning and development, both personally and professionally, and views challenges as opportunities for growth.
Detail-Oriented: Pays meticulous attention to the nuances of data and analytics, ensuring accuracy and precision in all aspects of work.
Adaptability: Demonstrates flexibility in responding to changes in the business environment, maintaining effectiveness in varying situations.
Emotional Intelligence: Possesses the ability to understand and manage one's own emotions, as well as empathize with others, fostering strong workplace relationships.
Innovative Mindset: Encourages thinking outside the box and embracing new ideas and technologies, keeping us at the forefront of industry advancements.
Effective Communication: Exhibits strong skills in expressing ideas and complex data insights clearly and persuasively to diverse audiences.
Are you ready? Join us on our journey!
We will review applications on a rolling basis. Apply soon by submitting your application in English.
At Sinch, we value learning, embrace change, and offer opportunities for personal and professional growth. Unfortunately, we can only consider applicants who hold Swedish or EU/EEA citizenship or have a valid work permit for Sweden.
Benefits
At Sinch, we support employees with benefits that adapt regionally, ensuring you have the resources need to thrive. These include health and life insurance, flexible work environment, retirement savings plans, and more.
Our Hiring Process
At Sinch, we are committed to following a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and non-discriminatory. We use pre-employment assessment to create an inclusive application experience to help foster diverse and high-performing teams.
