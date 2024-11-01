Data analyst
Are you passionate about turning raw data into actionable insights? Do you dream of using your skills to shape the future of technology and innovation? ALTEN Sweden is looking for a skilled and motivated senior Data Analyst to join our vibrant team.
The ALTEN Gothenburg office is home to a dynamic, highly skilled team of engineers and developers from all over the world who specialize in delivering tailored solutions across sectors like automotive, telecommunications, life sciences, and IT. Known for their collaborative spirit, the team combines deep technical expertise with a proactive, problem-solving approach, fostering an environment where creativity and efficiency meet to drive impactful results for clients. With a strong focus on professional development and a supportive culture, the Gothenburg team is dedicated to both individual growth and collective success, making it an exciting and empowering place to be a part of.
WHAT WILL YOU DO
Gather and analyze requirements from stakeholders, understand business processes, and translate them into actionable project specifications
Analyzing large, complex data sets to identify patterns, trends, and insights that help guide project decisions.
Collaborating with engineering and business teams to understand project goals and create data models that inform key milestones.
Visualizing data in a clear, compelling way to communicate insights and trends to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Designing and implementing data collection systems, as well as optimizing data quality, to ensure consistent reporting and actionable outcomes.
Using a blend of statistical analysis, machine learning, and data visualization to support advanced analytics across diverse industries.
WHO ARE YOU
You are passionate about the power of data and analytics to solve real-world problems. You bring a blend of technical skills and analytical thinking, with a natural curiosity and a drive to learn and grow.
Proven experience (4+ years) in data analysis, data science, or a similar role.
Proficiency with data analysis tools (such as Python, R, or SQL) and visualization tools (like Power BI, Tableau, or Qlik).
Experience in the Automotive industry.
Strong analytical thinking and problem-solving abilities, with a focus on delivering results that make a measurable impact.
Strong interpersonal skills to effectively communicate with stakeholders, including the ability to translate business requirements into technical specifications for Data Engineers and Data Scientists.
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences. For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
