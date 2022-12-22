Data Analyst
As a Staff Data Analyst within the CTO Office, you will provide high-quality and rigorous analyses and advice to the Truecaller leadership team (C-suite), and business unit leads. Your work will enable data-led decision-making and accurate regulatory reporting. Collaborating with data producers, data consumers, and products will be essential. You find the 'why?' in the data.
What do we expect from you
5 + years experience in Data Analytics
Experience in using SQL to extract, transform and analyze data.
Experience in data visualization tools like Looker (preferred), QlikSense, Tableau, or PowerBI.
Experience in mentoring and coaching data analysts.
Experience in digging into different data sources to understand why specific customer behaviors happen.
What will you work on
Understanding Truecaller's data across the entire company.
Helping to form Trucaller's KPIs.
Creating data pipelines and dashboards to measure Truecaller's KPIs and communicate them to the leadership team.
Advising business unit leads on analytics strategies and help design KPIs.
Coaching and mentoring data analysts throughout Truecaller.
It would be great if you also have
Big data query tools (we use BigQuery).
Experience collaborating with C-suite executives.
Experience with data from mobile applications. Så ansöker du
