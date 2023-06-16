Data Analyst
2023-06-16
We at the Cloud Telephony team, are on a mission to enable AI-powered communication solutions for consumers and businesses through the Truecaller platform. The team will focus on creating cutting-edge cloud telephony solutions for consumers. The features the team will develop will affect the experience of hundreds of millions of users around the world directly, and will improve their daily interaction with their phone.
As a Data Analyst in the Cloud telephony team, you will build the dashboards which the team uses to analyze how the users are utilizing the Assistant feature.
What do we expect from you
4+ years of experience doing quantitative analysis (experience working for a Product oriented company is a plus)
Expertise in data visualization tools, such as Google Data Studio, Looker, QlikSens,Tableau, PowerBI, etc.
Experience using SQL to extract, transform and analyze data
Ability to communicate results of analyses in a clear and effective manner
Good applied statistics skills, such as distributions, statistical testing, regression, etc.
Ability to initiate and drive projects to completion with minimal guidance
Good communication skills
What will you work on
Identify different sources and types of information from the different app stores, internal analytics, Campaign management tools, AB test solutions.
Collect, clean, organize, analyze and interpret application data and usage, draw insightful conclusions to enable data-driven product enhancements
Create visual interpretations of data on Data Studio or Looker, produce graphs and charts with insightful notes and summaries
Analyze customer data and assist product development in finding new innovative ways to optimize conversion and retention
Support the management in identifying, measuring and following up on key metrics
Analyze campaigns and user journey results in order to improve conversion and retention tactics
Provide regular, accurate and comprehensive statistical reports
Provide objective insight and analysis to influence decision making
Keep up to date knowledge on external market and data research to compare our metrics and create a value-added analysis
It would be great if you also have
Worked with Campaign management tools and metrics
Good understanding of A/B experiments and hands-on experience is a plus.
Good scripting and programming skills
