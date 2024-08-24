Danish speaking Customer Service representative
Are you a service-oriented individual with a focus on providing customers with that extra something in every interaction? Then you should apply to become part of our client's international customer service team, characterized by a wonderful culture and great collaborations. We review applications continuously, apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are looking for Danish-speaking customer service representatives for our client placed in Trollhättan. At our client's company, you will become part of a rapidly growing and innovative company within the beauty and health industry. Moreover, this is a workplace that has been awarded the Great Place to Work title for several years in a row and values collaboration and a strong senes of community.
At their modern office in Trollhättan, you will work alongside a team in the Danish customer service department. Here, you will collaborate closely with both Swedish and Norwegian colleagues as well as other parts of the organization. As a customer service representative for our client, you can expect a varied workday where you are the first point of contact for customers needing assistance and advice regarding our various leading and exciting brands. With your excellent communication skills and service-oriented mindset, you ensure that customers receive the best possible assistance.
In the customer service department you will meet curious customers over the phone. You will handle calls and emails regarding, for example:
• Product information and advice
• Payment options
• Follow-up calls to ensure customer satisfaction with the product
• Tips and recommendations with a focus on upselling
You will work 37.5 hours per week with the following working hours: 08:30-16:30, Monday to Friday.
You are offered
• Hybrid work, two days at home and three in the office
• Massage once a week during working hours
• Personal consumption of our clients products
• Free access to coffee, tea, sparkling water, and fruit
• Shared breakfast one day a week
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You who have good knowledge of Danish and English, both spoken and written, as it is required for the job
• Has previous experience in a service-related role
It is meritorious if you have
• Proficiency in Swedish, both spoken and written
• Previous experience in sales
• Worked in customer service over the phone
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Cooperative
• Networker
• Service-minded
• Communicative
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
