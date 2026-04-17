D365 Product Owner
Avaron AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Södertälje Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Södertälje
2026-04-17
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
, Huddinge
, Gnesta
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will take ownership of Microsoft Dynamics 365 within a defined business area and help shape how the platform supports end-to-end processes such as Order-to-Delivery. This is a role for someone who enjoys working at the intersection of business and IT, where priorities, process improvement, and technical delivery need to come together.
The assignment combines strategic product ownership with hands-on Business Analyst work. You will work closely with business stakeholders, architects, developers, and external partners to turn needs into scalable, standardized solutions that create measurable value. You will also contribute to improved ways of working and follow up on KPIs tied to processes and system support. It is a strong opportunity if you want to influence both roadmap and execution in a business-critical D365 environment.
Job Description
You will own and develop the product vision and roadmap for D365 within your domain.
You will prioritize and maintain the product backlog based on business value, risks, and dependencies.
You will define scope and guide functional priorities in line with business goals and architectural principles.
You will act as the key link between business stakeholders and development teams.
You will analyze current and future business processes and document requirements in a clear, structured way.
You will translate business needs into user stories and functional specifications.
You will facilitate workshops and requirements sessions with relevant stakeholders.
You will support solution design together with architects and development teams.
You will contribute to test planning, execution, and acceptance activities.
You will ensure traceability between requirements, delivered solutions, and expected business outcomes.
You will monitor relevant KPIs and help drive continuous improvement and standardization.
Requirements
Proven experience as a Product Owner, Business Analyst, or in a similar role.
Experience working within ERP environments.
Hands-on experience with Microsoft Dynamics 365.
Experience in requirements management and process modeling.
Experience working in agile environments.
Strong understanding of end-to-end business processes.
Good understanding of system architecture and integration principles.
Ability to analyze data and follow up performance through KPIs.
Fluent English.
Nice to have
Experience from Order-to-Delivery processes.
Swedish.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7591204-1952903". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Södertälje centrum (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9861093