D365 Product Owner & Business Analyst
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2026-04-17
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
, Huddinge
, Gnesta
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will take ownership of Microsoft Dynamics 365 within a defined business area and help ensure the platform supports business processes in a scalable, standardized, and business-focused way. The role sits at the intersection of business and IT, where you turn needs into clear priorities and help guide development toward the right outcomes.
This assignment combines strategic product ownership with hands-on business analysis. You will work closely with stakeholders, architects, development teams, and external partners to shape the roadmap, improve ways of working, and follow up on process and system performance through relevant KPIs. If you enjoy influencing both direction and delivery in a complex ERP environment, this is a strong opportunity to make a visible impact.
Job DescriptionYou will own and develop the vision and roadmap for D365 within your functional area.
You will prioritize and maintain the product backlog based on business value, risks, and dependencies.
You will define scope and make decisions on functional priorities.
You will act as the key link between business stakeholders and development teams.
You will analyze current and future business processes and identify improvement opportunities.
You will gather, structure, and document business requirements.
You will translate business needs into user stories and functional specifications.
You will facilitate workshops and requirements sessions with stakeholders.
You will support solution design together with architects and development teams.
You will contribute to test planning, execution, and acceptance activities.
You will help ensure traceability between requirements, delivered solutions, and business outcomes.
You will monitor relevant KPIs connected to processes and system support.
RequirementsProven experience as a Product Owner, Business Analyst, or in a similar role.
Hands-on experience with Microsoft Dynamics 365.
Experience working in ERP environments.
Experience in requirements management and process modeling.
Experience working in agile environments.
Strong understanding of end-to-end business processes.
Good understanding of system architecture and integration principles.
Ability to analyze data and follow performance through KPIs.
Strong stakeholder management skills and the ability to prioritize effectively.
Nice to haveUnderstanding of Order-to-Delivery processes.
Swedish.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7590091-1952526". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Södertälje centrum (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9860631