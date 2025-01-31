Cybersecurity Solution Architect, Mobility
2025-01-31
Do you have a passion for cybersecurity and want to shape the future of connected vehicles?Join the mobility team as a Cybersecurity Solution Architectyou'll be at the forefront of automotive security, working in innovative projects with leading automotive clients on long-term assignments. You will play a crucial role in designing, implementing, and validating cybersecurity solutions for next-generation vehicles.
Your responsibilities include:
Developing and refining cybersecurity architectures for automotive systems,ensuring compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements.
You will focus on the technical aspects of security solutions, including PKI, Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS), Secure Boot.
Defining and allocating cybersecurity attribute requirements at the ECU level.
Working with security solutions such as PKI, Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS), Secure Boot.
Lead cybersecurity initiatives, coordinate stakeholders, and ensure timely project deliveries.
Executing Threat Analysis and Risk Assessments(TARA) while considering E/E architecture and project topology.
Your technical bakgrund
Master's/Bachelor's degreein a relevant field.
Extensive professionalexperience as a Cybersecurity Engineer or Architect, preferably in embedded systems.
Strong knowledge of cybersecurity requirement system engineering and industry best practices
Experience with type approval processes, particularly R155.
Practical experience in executing TARA.
Strong understanding ofconnected communication technologies as CAN, Ethernet.
Strong knowledge of PKI (both Onboard/Vehicle/ECU level and Offboard/Cloud).
Goodcommand of written and spoken English, professionally.
Your personal characteristicsBeing a consultant puts extra light on having a flexible and curious mindset, a self-reliant way of workingandyour capability to build strongrelationships with customers and colleagues,while keeping track of the target picture. You staycurrent with industry trends andemerging technologiesand are motivated to develop together with us.
Together Tech for sustainabilityWe provide opportunities for development through a variety of assignments in different industries, whether it be client projects or in one of our exciting in-house projects. At Together Tech, you work together with other engineers who are passionate about the environment and sustainability, all with a desire to create lasting solutions using technology - or as we say: Better World Tech!
Your development & our support
Your development and well-being are important to us, and Together Tech offers benefits that support you and your career in the best way. We value the importance of secure employment and fixed salary, and we have acollective agreement. We prioritize your health and provide a wellness allowance of 4000 SEK per year. Moreover, we offer health check-ups, contributions to activities, and wellness discounts.
We enjoy spending time together through various social activities and team-building activities suitable for everyone! From after-works and sport activities to pentathlons and corporate conferences.Our commitment is to give you greatconditions to grow through various assignments and projects as well as individual development plans. We also offer courses in sustainability and other courses within the framework of your role and goals. We takepride in being recognized as one of Sweden's most attractive employers in 2024 and 2025 by Karriärföretagen!
Learn more about us at www.togethertech.com.
