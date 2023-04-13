Cybersecurity Expert
2023-04-13
Transport is at the core of modern society. Do you want to use your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Who are we?
Cyber security is an important aspect during product design of heavy duty trucks. The cyber security team covers mainly threat identification to assessment of complete design concepts and implementation specialist support. We now want to strengthen our team with a new team member, and offer the opportunity to be part of taking cyber security to the next level. There will be much room given for personal involvement and utilizing previous experiences of all team members. The team has a global responsibility to be the key competence center within vehicle cybersecurity.
What will you do?
As a Cybersecurity expert, your key responsibilities include:-
Participating in threat analysis
Risk assessment
Supporting development projects with guidance and co-development within the area
Proposals and development of cybersecurity solutions for automotive applications
Gaining and spreading knowledge about cybersecurity to the organization
Participating in security related process- and method development such as ISO21434
Who are we looking for?
As a person, you can take own initiatives and drive them forward with a business and customer mindset. You have excellent communication skills & good at networking with people. You also have a positive attitude and adapt to changing conditions.
You have a 'get it done' attitude and also show enthusiasm to improve security process and methods.
Relevant Experience:
Experience within one or several of the fields such as Threat and risk analysis, Design for security, Risk management, Security strategies, Security best practices
Applicants shall have M.Sc in computer science, Software Engineering, Electrical Engineering or similar technical field of study or equivalent work experience
