Cybersecurity Engineer
Xensam AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Xensam AB i Stockholm
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
Xensam: Join the Future of SAM Xensam is the leader in AI-powered, cloud-based Software Asset Management. Our technology brings clarity to complex IT environments, helping users make smart, data-driven decisions and maximize software ROI.
Recognized with the Highest Growth Award and ranked #3 Overall Champion at the Main Software 50 Awards Nordics, we're scaling fast and looking for people who want to join the journey. At Xensam, you play a key role in a team built on energy, focus, and positivity. We value experience, but even more, the person behind it.
Together, we build the future of SAM.
About the role About the role As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will be responsible for strengthening and protecting the organization's security foundation. You will design and implement security controls, identify and mitigate risks, and ensure that critical systems remain resilient against evolving threats. This role blends hands-on technical work with strategic guidance, supporting teams across the organization in building and maintaining secure architectures and workflows. Your expertise will help drive strong security practices, improve defenses, and uphold a reliable and secure operational environment.
Responsibilities
In this role, you will develop and maintain the security controls that protect the organization's systems, infrastructure, and data. You will monitor for threats, address vulnerabilities, and ensure that risks are identified and mitigated effectively. You'll lead the investigation and management of security incidents, driving timely remediation and long-term improvements. Collaboration with engineering and operations teams will be essential, helping embed secure practices into architectures, workflows, and deployments. You will also contribute to security automation, maintain clear documentation, and support the adoption of strong and consistent security standards across the organization. You will be working with supporting Sales in customer meetings, acting as a cybersecurity authority, and overseeing certifications and platform audits.
Qualifications
Core experience
5+ years in cyber security engineering, securing complex environments.
Strong experience in penetration testing (web apps, APIs, OS-level).
Good understanding of offensive security methods (e.g. OWASP, MITRE ATT&CK, NIST).
Ability to perform manual exploitation and simulate real-world attacks.
Experience with red team or adversary simulation.
Cloud, infrastructure and AppSec
Experience securing cloud environments (AWS, Azure, or GCP) and containerized systems.
Understanding of secure development, SDLC, and DevSecOps.
Ability to script or automate (e.g. Python, PowerShell, Bash).
Experience with threat modeling and security architecture reviews.
Familiar with Zero Trust and network segmentation.
Security operations
Understanding of SIEM, EDR/XDR, and attacker behavior in logs.
Ability to identify detection gaps and improve defenses.
Experience working with incident response and security improvements.
Risk, compliance and communication
Familiar with frameworks like ISO 27001, SOC2, CIS, or PCI-DSS.
Able to explain technical risks in a clear, business-relevant way.
Experience delivering reports with clear recommendations.
Ways of working
Takes ownership and drives work forward.
Analytical, structured, and detail-oriented.
Comfortable leading initiatives and working across teams.
Strong communication skills with the ability to translate complex vulnerabilities into business-relevant language.
Nice to have
Relevant certifications (e.g. OSCP, GIAC, CISSP, CCSP).
What you get
A generous work culture with free drinks and snacks, office massages, and more.
Three days in-office (with remote work on Mondays and Fridays).
An opportunity to shape your career growth while contributing to the company's success.
A dynamic position embracing "freedom under responsibility".
If sales targets are met, all employees enjoy an annual destination trip.
Other location-specific benefits.
Our values at Xensam
Rebellious We challenge the norm and act with initiative - always with responsibility.
Humane We foster a caring, inclusive environment that values diversity and respects individuality.
Harmony We value balance and create a supportive workplace where people thrive.
As part of our recruitment process, we conduct background checks on final candidates to fulfill our commitments to customers and ensure a safe work environment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7616511-1970759". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Xensam AB
(org.nr 559183-2760), https://careers.xensam.com
Röntgenvägen 3 (visa karta
)
171 54 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Xensam Jobbnummer
9879909