Cybersecurity Engineer
Inter Ikea Systems Service AB / Väktarjobb / Malmö Visa alla väktarjobb i Malmö
2025-06-26
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Inter Ikea Systems Service AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
We are on a journey to transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing retailer in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things!
About the area
IKEA Operations Management builds up, delivers, serves and supports shared data and technology for the IKEA value chain. Together we build a digital foundation to enable our core business partners and franchisees to work more efficiently and create a rewarding customer experience in an omnichannel world. Inter IKEA is on a journey to strengthen our ability to protect the IKEA brand from cyber risks and threats by developing, enhancing and implementing a set of cybersecurity capabilities.
About the job
We are seeking two skilled, hands-on and passionate Cybersecurity Engineers with strong software engineering and data integration experience to complete our growing Cyber Security team at Inter IKEA.
Reporting to the Security Operations and Incident Response Manager or the Cyber Protection Manager (depending on chosen assignment), you will work with a team of cyber experts to help us modernize and scale our cyber security capabilities and drive initiatives to identify and manage cyber risks facing the IKEA value chain. This is a specialist role that will enable you to deliver brilliant outcomes through your expertise, motivation to learn and collaboration with the team, while being hands-on in working with the latest and greatest cyber solutions.
In this role, you and your team will be contributing to the Cyber Engineering capability set, aimed at automating cybersecurity workflows, building dashboards and delivering data-driven insights into cybersecurity risks and security posture to stakeholders.
Key responsibilities:
Design and build automated workflows for vulnerability management, security posture monitoring and incident response.
Develop and maintain tailored dashboards for strategic and operational reporting of cybersecurity risk posture by integrating data from disparate security tools and platforms such as Qualys, Microsoft Defender, Sentinel and cloud platforms.
Develop APIs or scripts for enabling integration between different security tools and reporting platforms.
Collaborate with cybersecurity, information security, privacy and risk and compliance teams to define metrics, KPIs and reporting logic.
Contribute to the design and implementation of automation and orchestration capabilities for repetitive security tasks.
About you
Are you passionate about both cyber security and engineering, and someone who loves to solve puzzles and protect the things that matter most? Do you have a deep understanding of cyber threats and have a knack for spotting trends and finding creative solutions to complex problems? If so, then come join our dynamic cybersecurity team at IKEA! We're a group of bright, energetic individuals who are dedicated to making healthy and sustainable living more accessible and affordable for everyone.
We are looking for a technical cybersecurity specialist with experience in the following cybersecurity and engineering areas:
Cybersecurity competencies
Expertise in threat modelling, cybersecurity and risk management frameworks
Experience working within cybersecurity teams on topics including, threat detection, incident management, cyber threat intelligence, vulnerability management, cloud security and application security
Knowledge of security architecture and market-leading security tools
Familiarity with the Microsoft security solution stack
CyberEngineering competencies:
Software engineering with high proficiency in scripting languages
Automation and orchestration engineering
Data ingestion, management and analysis proficiency
Experience supporting security platforms and technologies
To be successful in this role, you should have:
At least 5 years demonstrable experience in software engineering, DevSecOps or security automation roles
Experience with data ingestion, data pipelines, analytics processes and reporting tools such as Power BI, Splunk or equivalent.
Hands-on experience with security operations tools like Microsoft Defender XDR, Sentinel, Qualys and automation platforms
Experience working with cloud environments (Azure, AWS, GCP) and infrastructure-as-code tools
Understanding of cybersecurity domains such as vulnerability management, cloud security, incident response and application security
Knowledge of cyber security frameworks and best-practices like NIST CSF, MITRE ATTACK, OWASP Top 10
Knowledgeable in software development tools and methodologies, including up-to-date and current proficiency in REST APIs and scripting languages
Ability to respond to changes and manage uncertainty in a fast-changing organizational environment
Strong product-orientation with problem-solving and system design skills
We believe that you are used to managing highly confidential information and to act with a strict level of integrity and professional discretion. You are comfortable with communicating and explaining security concerns and topics, to persons with and without solid understanding of information technology. With your excellent communication skills, you have the capability to build strong relations with both internal as external stakeholders.
At IKEA, we are looking for people who believe everyone deserves a seat at the table. You're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. We believe that people's different perspectives, backgrounds, and personalities make us better at understanding our customers dreams and needs. At IKEA, we're all on the same project.
