Cybersecurity Engineer
2024-06-09
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
The Team
Our team, "Cybersecurity Infrastructure Capabilities and Type approval" is in the heart of a great transformation. We work with developing and improving our product cybersecurity management system (PCSMS) in a continues manner, providing cybersecurity architect and concept along with releasing cybersecurity infrastructure requirements. This is supporting teams to do high level attack vector analysis and vehicle TARA analysis to facilitate releasing work products according to state of the arts such as ISO/SEA 21434 and UNECE 155.
Roles and Responsibilities
We are looking for a Cybersecurity Engineer with special competences in Risk Analysis. This role supports us by different type of activities within cybersecurity infrastructure including improvement of TARA methodology with focusing on risk analysis and risk management. Apart from TARA you will work with cybersecurity testing, threat intelligence and vulnerability analysis both conceptual design and deployment in different automotive domains. You will get opportunity to work with latest cybersecurity solutions and collaborate with experts within this domain. The main responsibilities entailed in this role are:
* Facilitate and coordinate the implementation of the Cybersecurity Management System (CSMS) on product streams level.
* Act as the technical and administrative interface between the Cybersecurity department and R&D teams, ensuring effective communication and collaboration.
* Apply expertise in cybersecurity for embedded systems, particularly within the automotive domain.
* Understand and implement UNECE R155 implications and ISO/SAE 21434 work products.
* Conduct Attack vector analysis, Vulnerability analysis, incident response processes, and Cybersecurity Verification & Validation.
* Drive technical investigations to identify root causes of vulnerabilities and participate in system design reviews.
* Utilize technical knowledge in both software (authentication solutions, Bootloader) and hardware (Hardware Security Modules - HSM) aspects of cybersecurity implementation.
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams, ensuring effective cooperation and determination of key responsible persons.
Who are you!
As a person, you have a broad technical know-how combined with very good people skills and a strong belief in agile methods. You have a strong ability to inspire, develop and motivate individuals and teams. We expect you to have:
* BSc. or MSc. in Computer Science, Electronics or equivalent
* Extensive experience in the automotive industry.
* Proficiency in UNECE R155, ISO/SAE 21434, TARA
* Technical expertise in Attack vector analysis, Vulnerability analysis
* Knowledge of cybersecurity implementation in both software and hardware.
* Previous experience as a system design engineer is appreciated.
* Strong problem-solving skills and a solution-oriented mindset.
* Excellent interpersonal and communication skills for effective collaboration.
* Ability to conduct system design reviews and risk evaluations with a holistic view of the final product
Contact for more information: Mahshad Mahally - Director Cybersecurity & Functional Safety - mahshad.mahally@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
