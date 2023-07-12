Cyber Security Specialist
2023-07-12
Are you tired of scrolling through generic ads without finding the right opportunity to ignite your passion? Take a moment to read through this ad, as it might change your professional life. If you want to be at the forefront of cutting-edge technology that will revolutionize the world of cybersecurity, this is your chance!
Join us as a Cyber Security Specialist in the automotive domain, where your expertise and skills will be the driving force behind securing our vehicle systems and protecting connected vehicles from evolving cyber threats.
This is us, your new colleagues
We are responsible for our embedded software platform which includes Volvo Autosar Platform (VAP), Linux, and Volvo Dynamic Software Platform (VDSP) based on Adaptative Autosar and Hypervisor technologies. It is on this platform, all in-house developed applications run on and make our commercial vehicles come to life that bring joy to our end-customer and their day-to-day work. Your new team consist of warm, supporting and beyond everything, highly skilled people that seeks a new colleague as a talented Cyber Security Manager that can lead other teams work and ensure our vehicle systems are fortified with robust security measures.
This is how you could make an impact
As a Cyber Security Specialist, you will play a crucial role in shaping our automotive cyber security strategy and implementing effective security measures. Your responsibilities will include:
Developing and executing a comprehensive cyber security strategy specifically designed for vehicle systems, considering the unique challenges and requirements of connected vehicles.
Conducting thorough risk assessments and vulnerability assessments to identify potential weaknesses in our vehicle systems' defenses and implementing appropriate countermeasures.
Leading the design and implementation of secure communication protocols, authentication mechanisms, and encryption techniques to protect against unauthorized access and data breaches.
Collaborating with cross-functional teams to establish secure development practices, including secure coding standards and secure software update mechanisms.
Staying up-to-date with the latest automotive cyber security trends, emerging threats, and industry standards, and incorporating them into our security framework.
Who are you?
We value the uniqueness of every individual and the diverse backgrounds and experiences they bring. You might have started your career as a software developer and transitioned into cyber security, gaining hands-on experience in developing secure embedded systems. Your profile may include:
Solid experience in functional safety development and familiarity with ISO 26262 automotive standard.
Practical knowledge or understanding of related standards like SOTIF (Safety of the Intended Functionality) and ISO 21434 Cyber Security standard would be advantageous.
A Bachelor's degree in Electrical or Mechatronics Engineering or equivalent work experience in the field.
Extensive experience in the field of cyber security, including risk management, incident response, and security policy development.
Familiarity with automotive communication protocols, network security concepts, and secure boot mechanisms.
Strong understanding of cryptography, key management, and secure firmware update processes.
Proficiency in conducting penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and security audits to identify and address potential vulnerabilities.
Strong understanding of network protocols, encryption algorithms, and secure coding practices.
Excellent leadership and communication skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams and communicate complex security concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
While not mandatory, knowledge of QNX and Autosar would be highly beneficial.
Are we the perfect match?
This position offers an opportunity to work in a global and multicultural work environment. Furthermore, this position offers possibilities of not only interacting with our experts and engineers across different organizations within the Volvo Group but also networking and collaborating with academia, research institutes and other industrial entities.
Curious, and have some questions? Reach out to us!
We will gladly give you more information about the role and how we can help each other on our future journey! Dont hesitate, contact Andreas Andersson, Group Manager Base SW Beta. Email: andreas.andersson.16@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-27
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
405 08 GÖTEBORG
